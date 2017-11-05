Joe Guzzardi: Political Correctness, Diversity Visa Lottery Enable New York Terrorism

Political correctness strikes again. This time eight are dead and more than a dozen injured after Uzbekistan national Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov plowed his Home Depot-rented truck into a New York bike path. The path is adjacent to the World Trade Center, less than a mile from the 9/11 slaughter site.

Vehicles are now the preferred weapons for Allah Akbar terrorists who have used them since 2006 in attacks carried out in the United States, Europe and the Middle East.

Saipov may have read a 2010 webzine article published by al-Qaeda’s Yemeni branch. In “The Ultimate Mowing Machine,” followers of the terrorist ideology are encouraged to deploy a pickup truck as a “mowing machine, not to mow grass but mow down the enemies of Allah.”

Political correctness is at the root of this attack. Saipov entered the United States in 2010 on the useless, fraud-ridden Diversity Visa Lottery (DV) that should have been canceled on Sept. 12, 2001. As a U.S congressman, now-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., attached an amendment to the Immigration Act of 1990 that created the DV.

Instead of protecting Americans as it’s sworn to do, a cowardly Congress ignores the DV threat, and continues to allow 50,000 random immigrants to come to the United States annually, despite their having no ties to America and few skills.

Congress’ DV failures are literally breathtaking. Since 2007, multiple bills have been introduced that would defund the DV, but all failed. Currently, a Senate bill that would eliminate the DV — the RAISE Act — languishes with only two co-sponsors, Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and David Perdue, R-Ga.

Some DVs are from terrorist-sponsoring nations that have vowed to destroy America: Iran, Somalia, Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen and others.

Last year’s lottery winners were chosen from among 17 million online applications. Read that again: online applications — no one in the State Department has a clue who the applicants are, and political correctness prevents them from inquiring too deeply.

“Sayfullo” is a Central Asian version of “Saifullah,” the “Sword of Allah,” an alarming connection critics made that the State Department couldn’t.

Saipov isn’t the first DV winner to murder innocents. In 2002, Egyptian immigrant Hesham Mohamed Hadayet killed two people at the Los Angeles International Airport ticket counter of Israel’s El Al Airlines. Hadayet had been scheduled for deportation in 1997, but after his wife won the DV lottery and received a permanent residency green card, he was allowed to stay.

Minutes after Saipov’s ISIS-inspired attack, Americans had to endure the usual post-terrorism, politically correct, get-used-to-it pap — we won’t let the bad guys win; don’t worry, the perpetrator is a lone wolf; together, we will prevail, and “Let’s try to be more inclusive.”

Reality, however, demands that the DV visa ends today. The DV is unnecessary, has no broad-based constituency and is life-threatening. Risk alone is enough to cancel the DV, but the visa also sets off an immigration chain that will bring others, including possible terrorists, to the United States as visa holders petition their families to join them.

During his campaign, President Donald Trump promised to end the DV, and repeated earlier this year that he would terminate the program. After New York, he tweeted that political correctness has no place in fighting terrorism.

In light of Saipov’s multiple murders — which the alleged terrorist bragged about the following day from his hospital bed — no one can reasonably argue that the DV should continue.

— Joe Guzzardi is a senior writing fellow for Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS) who now lives in Pittsburgh. The opinions expressed are his own.