Pixel Tracker

Sunday, January 20 , 2019, 7:11 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Joe Guzzardi: Proposed Major League Baseball-Cuba Deal Spells Trouble for U.S. Hopefuls

By Joe Guzzardi | @joeguzzardi19 | January 20, 2019 | 5:30 p.m.

In December, Major League Baseball announced that it had arrived at an agreement with the Cuban Baseball Federation (CBF) that would allow Cuban nationals to play in the MLB, but still return home without penalty at the season’s end. Cubans could sign directly with MLB franchises that would pay a fee to the CBF, aka the Communist Cuban government.

MLB argues that, among the agreement’s other advantages, Cuban players would no longer have to defect, which often involved being smuggled or trafficked into countries from which they could then reach the United States.

Since the Justice Department recently announced a sweeping investigation of MLB’s international signing practices and widespread corruption throughout the $10 billion industry, the league’s deal with Cuba may have been coordinated to deflect criticism.

According to documents Sports Illustrated obtained, a 2015 chart created by Los Angeles Dodgers executives ranked the team’s Latin American employees on an “egregious” behavior scale. The Dodgers ranked 15 employees on a five-point scale ranging from a one (“mostly just an innocent bystander”) to a five that’s equated with “criminal” behavior.

Five Dodgers employees received a five.

Rumors of MLB’s tacit support of trafficking Cubans have been intensifying since 2014 when Yasiel Puig came to the Dodgers via the Mexican drug cartel Los Zetas, who kidnapped the outfielder and held him hostage. Eventually, Puig signed a seven-year contract for $42 million.

In the last five years, at least 20 Cuban nationals have signed MLB contracts for an aggregate $300 million. Another ugly smuggling story: Chicago White Sox first baseman and designated hitter José Abreu confessed to a Miami grand jury that while in transit to Florida where he knew federal immigration agencies were waiting, he ate as much of his fake U.S. passport as he could swallow to cover up his illegal travel, and to ensure his eventual $68 million contract.

Adding Cubans to MLB rosters is a mixed bag of success and failure. After tolerating Puig’s on- and off-the-field antics, which included an arrest for driving 110 mph in a 70-mph zone, the Dodgers traded him to the Cincinnati Reds. And although Abreu has performed well, the White Sox have finished fourth in a five-team league in each of his five seasons.

Beyond the dubious practice of going into business with the virulently anti-American Raúl Castro regime to negotiate the future of young Cuban baseball chattel, another major fallout from any agreement, assuming President Donald Trump’s administration approves it, is its effect on American players. Expanding the international baseball pool that already includes players from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and several Asian countries makes it more difficult for Americans to break in.

Playing baseball is a job, and at that, the world’s best job, some would argue. The starting salary is about $550,000 annually, the average salary is nearly $4.38 million, and superstars earn more than $30 million. Players belong to the nation’s strongest union, and teams cater to players’ whims.

MLB is handing foreign nationals jackpots, while qualified American kids are passed over. The late Augie Garrido, legendary coach at the University of Texas, said that despite their considerable skill, the majority of college players never play organized baseball after they graduate.

An educated guess: If the 2018 College World Series champion Oregon State Beavers wore MLB uniforms, the average fan would accept them as highly qualified, and would enjoy the game just as much as they do watching pros. CWS players are fundamentally sounder baseball-wise, and — better yet — don’t have to be illegally trafficked.

Welcome to corporate America’s 21st century business model. Whether the employer is Silicon Valley-headquartered or one of the 30 MLB franchises, employers’ reflexive instinct when good jobs become available is to go abroad even though a wealth of local talent is available.

— Joe Guzzardi is an analyst and researcher with Progressives for Immigration Reform who now lives in Pittsburgh. He can be reached at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter: @joeguzzardi19. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 