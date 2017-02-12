Joe Guzzardi: Sacramento Ignores U.S. Citizens, Promotes Illegal Immigration

People outside California often have a hard time grasping how poisonous the state’s political atmosphere is. In recent testimony to the state Senate Public Safety Commission, Senate President Pro Tempore Kevin de León, D-Los Angeles, made it abundantly clear just how far conditions have come undone.

Overreacting to President Donald Trump’s commitment to enforcing U.S. immigration laws, de León confessed that Trump’s policies would make “half (his) family” deportable.

But, Trump has repeatedly said in various public forums that his first order of business is to remove criminal aliens. Getting rid of criminals could take years, so de León’s family has no immediate concerns. Trump’s pledge refers to the most dangerous offenders — murderers, rapists, sex offenders, kidnappers and drug dealers.

But, if per chance the Trump administration decided to expand its definition of who’s removable to include criminals who committed identity fraud, falsified work applications, lied to receive permanent residency cards, Social Security numbers and driver’s licenses under false pretenses — all felonies — then de León’s family could be in hot water.

In de León’s statement defending Senate Bill 54 (the California Values Act), his bill that would make California officially a sanctuary state, he said that within the illegal alien community, “almost entirely everybody has secured some sort of false identification. That’s what you need to survive, to work.”

The law prohibits employers from hiring aliens, and for those aliens to work.

During a later interview, de León doubled down on his insistence that identity theft to secure fake documents is perfectly acceptable, not a deportable crime, and reconfirmed that many in his family had done just that because “it’s what you need to survive.”

De& León’s brazenness proves how far to the left California has shifted. Here is a high-ranking elected official with no qualms about publicly identifying his family as felons, and without the least concern that he might suffer political consequences.

In fact, the California rumor mill predicts that de León will be a 2018 candidate to succeed Gov. Jerry Brown. He might run on the platform that because his family is corrupt, he’ll legalize corruption, a position that would be popular in the Los Angeles area that he represents. The Migration Policy Institute estimates that Los Angeles County has more than 1 million illegal immigrants.

Brown, the California Latino Legislative Caucus and the state’s sanctuary city mayors insist that they will defy Trump on immigration, and promise not to let the federal government withhold funding.

To that end, California legislators have retained former Attorney General Eric Holder to advise them on challenging Trump. Holder’s $25,000 weekly salary comes from taxpayers’ pockets, as does half of the $10 million fund Los Angeles created to provide legal services to aliens allegedly facing deportation.

Unwittingly, de León has provided Trump with a great forum to defend his immigration agenda. Build a wall or a physical barrier, and illegal immigration is reduced. Pass mandatory E-Verify, and de León’s family living here illegally can’t get jobs. Defund sanctuary California, and the nation hails Trump as a hero.

Lost in the Latino Caucus’ ceaseless illegal immigrant advocacy is that of California’s 39 million population, about 36 million are citizens and legal residents. In Sacramento, the majority is poorly represented.

— Joe Guzzardi is a senior writing fellow for Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS) who now lives in Pittsburgh.