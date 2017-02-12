Friday, June 22 , 2018, 2:10 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Joe Guzzardi: Sacramento Ignores U.S. Citizens, Promotes Illegal Immigration

By Joe Guzzardi | @joeguzzardi19 | February 12, 2017 | 5:30 p.m.

People outside California often have a hard time grasping how poisonous the state’s political atmosphere is. In recent testimony to the state Senate Public Safety Commission, Senate President Pro Tempore Kevin de León, D-Los Angeles, made it abundantly clear just how far conditions have come undone.

Overreacting to President Donald Trump’s commitment to enforcing U.S. immigration laws, de León confessed that Trump’s policies would make “half (his) family” deportable.

But, Trump has repeatedly said in various public forums that his first order of business is to remove criminal aliens. Getting rid of criminals could take years, so de León’s family has no immediate concerns. Trump’s pledge refers to the most dangerous offenders — murderers, rapists, sex offenders, kidnappers and drug dealers.

But, if per chance the Trump administration decided to expand its definition of who’s removable to include criminals who committed identity fraud, falsified work applications, lied to receive permanent residency cards, Social Security numbers and driver’s licenses under false pretenses — all felonies — then de León’s family could be in hot water.

In de León’s statement defending Senate Bill 54 (the California Values Act), his bill that would make California officially a sanctuary state, he said that within the illegal alien community, “almost entirely everybody has secured some sort of false identification. That’s what you need to survive, to work.”

The law prohibits employers from hiring aliens, and for those aliens to work.

During a later interview, de León doubled down on his insistence that identity theft to secure fake documents is perfectly acceptable, not a deportable crime, and reconfirmed that many in his family had done just that because “it’s what you need to survive.”

De& León’s brazenness proves how far to the left California has shifted. Here is a high-ranking elected official with no qualms about publicly identifying his family as felons, and without the least concern that he might suffer political consequences.

In fact, the California rumor mill predicts that de León will be a 2018 candidate to succeed Gov. Jerry Brown. He might run on the platform that because his family is corrupt, he’ll legalize corruption, a position that would be popular in the Los Angeles area that he represents. The Migration Policy Institute estimates that Los Angeles County has more than 1 million illegal immigrants.

Brown, the California Latino Legislative Caucus and the state’s sanctuary city mayors insist that they will defy Trump on immigration, and promise not to let the federal government withhold funding.

To that end, California legislators have retained former Attorney General Eric Holder to advise them on challenging Trump. Holder’s $25,000 weekly salary comes from taxpayers’ pockets, as does half of the $10 million fund Los Angeles created to provide legal services to aliens allegedly facing deportation.

Unwittingly, de León has provided Trump with a great forum to defend his immigration agenda. Build a wall or a physical barrier, and illegal immigration is reduced. Pass mandatory E-Verify, and de León’s family living here illegally can’t get jobs. Defund sanctuary California, and the nation hails Trump as a hero.

Lost in the Latino Caucus’ ceaseless illegal immigrant advocacy is that of California’s 39 million population, about 36 million are citizens and legal residents. In Sacramento, the majority is poorly represented.

— Joe Guzzardi is a senior writing fellow for Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS) who now lives in Pittsburgh. He can be reached at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter: @joeguzzardi19. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 