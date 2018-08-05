Monday, August 6 , 2018, 1:06 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Joe Guzzardi: Tighter Employment-Based Visa Guidelines Are Good for American Workers

By Joe Guzzardi | @joeguzzardi19 | August 5, 2018 | 5:30 p.m.

Some of President Donald Trump’s immigration campaign promises are inching along and may never be realized. The most notable is his signature issue, the Southwest border wall that is going nowhere fast.

In October, the White House unveiled eight prototypes, but Congress has shown little interest in funding their construction. Rep. Kevin Yoder, R-Kan., chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s homeland security appropriations subcommittee, recently introduced legislation that would provide $5 billion for 200 miles of “physical barriers and associated technology,” but a long path must be traveled before the bill becomes law.

But on other, less headline-grabbing pledges to reform immigration, especially to tighten up on temporary employment-based visas, Trump is having more success even though the establishment media are slow to report on it.

Effective Sept. 11, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will have authorization to deny, without advising the petitioner, visa applications that in the review process are deemed incomplete or falsified.

Previously, questionable submissions were returned with requests for more information, the so-called RFE (request for evidence), or issued a notice of intent to deny (NOID).

According to a Reuters report, RFEs on H-1B petitions increased 45 percent from Jan. 1 through Aug. 31, 2017, compared to the same period from the previous year.

USCIS’ new policy comes on the heels of recently announced procedures to allow for the more expeditious removal of foreign nationals whose employment authorizations have expired, but who have nevertheless illegally remained in the United States.

The revised guidelines will affect H-1B visa candidates and their sponsors, which include tech giants Microsoft, Google and Apple, among others. Employers are indignant and claim that simple clerical errors that might lead to denied applications or removal create an unstable work environment. Immigration lawyers are equally outraged.

Arguing the coin’s other side, USCIS director L. Francis Cissna said that restoring full authority to his immigration officers “will discourage frivolous filings and skeletal applications used to game the system, ensure our resources are not wasted, and ultimately improve our agency’s ability to efficiently and fairly adjudicate requests for immigration benefits in full accordance with our laws.”

USCIS’ changes represent welcome news for unemployed and displaced American tech workers who have been victimized by H-1B standards that are too loose and have too little federal oversight.

Congress created the H-1B as part of the Immigration Act of 1990 on the premise that the visa would be used exclusively to fill temporary tech worker shortages. The assumption that there may have been an American tech worker shortage, even a temporary one, was unfounded. But during the 3½ decades since the H-1B came into existence, employers have routinely used it as a cheap labor vehicle to displace American workers.

A prime example of the contradiction between employers’ labor shortage laments and reality can be found in a 2016 Business Insider story which noted that HP cut 55,000 jobs between 2012 and 2015, yet filed more than 2,000 labor condition applications for H-1B visas in a four-year period.

Prospective H-1Bs are foreign nationals who aspire to work in the United States for a six-year minimum. Once in America, often with their families, spouses and minor children who are also employment-authorized, they can eventually become lawful permanent residents, and U.S. citizens.

Given the rich rewards that await H-1Bs and their dependents, evermore rigorous USCIS standards are and always will be appropriate.

— Joe Guzzardi is an analyst and researcher with Progressives for Immigration Reform who now lives in Pittsburgh. He can be reached at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter: @joeguzzardi19. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 