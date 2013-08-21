Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 2:29 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Joe Hafner: Get Cookin’ with This Mouth-Watering Mussels Recipe

By Joe Hafner, Noozhawk Columnist | August 21, 2013 | 11:53 a.m.

Word of Mouth has been spending the summer on the East Coast and needed to take a short break. Now that we are back in the swing of things, I have a simple recipe adapted from a dish I’ve been serving frequently as of late.

I’ve been getting back in touch with my New England roots — but missing Santa Barbara. Here’s a recipe you can easily put together no matter what ocean you are looking at.

This simple sauté showcases heirloom tomatoes from the garden — a sure bet in any shellfish dish. Don't let those stragglers go to waste!

It may seem strange to use clam juice in this recipe, but it makes for a fantastic broth and works every time. Feel free to adapt this recipe if clams are available, but increase the cooking time slightly.

Mussels with Fennel, White Wine and Tomatoes

For four to six guests as an appetizer

» 3 lbs of mussels
Debearded and rinsed just before cooking
Try allowing the mussels to soak for about 20 minutes in cold water beforehand

» ½ of a large white onion, diced small

» 2 cloves of garlic, crushed and finely chopped

» 2 cups of dry white wine

» ½ head of shaved fennel
 
» Fresh chopped parsley, scallions or pea greens for garnish

» 2 medium tomatoes, diced

» Salt and fresh pepper to taste (be careful with the salt; wait to season until almost the end of the cooking process)

» ½ lemon

» ½ cup of clam juice (most seafood purveyors have this on hand, but you can use bottled in a pinch)

To taste, fruity excellent quality extra virgin olive oil.

In a large sauté or sauce pan over medium high heat, just cover the bottom with olive oil. Add the onion, garlic and fennel. Sauté until translucent. Add white wine and clam juice — reduce by one-third. Add shellfish and squeezed lemon (whole half).

Cover with a lid or smaller sauté pan and allow the shellfish to steam open. Add tomatoes, stir and cover for two additional minutes.

Check seasoning and adjust. Top with a bit of olive oil and garnish. Serve with crusty bread, grilled or baked with olive oil and rubbed with garlic.

— Chef Joe Hafner writes the weekly Noozhawk column Word of Mouth and can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 