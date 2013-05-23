Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 7:34 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 

Joe Hafner: Sharing Slices of the Local Food Scene

By Joe Hafner, Noozhawk Columnist | May 23, 2013 | 12:43 a.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: Chef Joe Hafner is now writing a weekly food column for Noozhawk. Click here for a related article.]

Hello and welcome to Word of Mouth.

My name is Joe Hafner, and I am happy to be joining Noozhawk as a food columnist.

My partner, Jessica, and I moved to Santa Barbara in 2012, after years in Rhode Island where I studied at Johnson & Wales University’s College of Culinary Arts.

For over 10 years, I’ve run fine-dining restaurant kitchens in Newport and Providence. Now I cook privately here while Jessica works in the wine industry as she pursues a winemaking degree.

Word of Mouth will be a forum for interesting food and drink news, local flavor, food policies and opinion.

I’m not going to write reviews, although I will be doing profiles of restaurants and chefs in our area. I’ll be giving you a slice of what is here, what people are eating and talking about, and some great recipes, too.

I can’t tell you how excited I am to explore Santa Barbara County and share my experiences with you!

I will keep an ear to the ground on our fantastic Santa Barbara County food scene. Please send any thoughts or questions for Word of Mouth to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Thank you to Noozhawk reporter Lara Cooper for this profile of me.

See you next week!

— Chef Joe Hafner writes the weekly Noozhawk column Word of Mouth and can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for additional columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

