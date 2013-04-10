Joe ‘Pancho’ Limón of Santa Barbara, 1954-2013

Posted on April 10, 2013 | 1:59 p.m.

Source: Javier Limón

Joe F. “Pancho” Limón (Jose Francisco) passed away peacefully April 4, 2013, at his home in Santa Barbara from heart failure.

He was born Jan. 14, 1954, in Yahualica, Jalisco, México. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia. Pancho is survived by his two children, Steven Ybarra and Jennifer (Hector) Valadez of Santa Barbara; his two grandsons, Hector and Jesse Valadez; his parents, José and Maria Guadalupe Limón; three brothers, Raudel (Silbia) Limón, Jaime (Liz) Limón and Javier Limón; and three sisters, Elvia (Francisco) Elias, Lulu (David) Wasserman and Hortensia (Frank) Cruz. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, more than is possible to name here.

Pancho was employed for many years in the electrical trade, most recently as a journeyman electrician. He was also a proud member of the I.B.E.W. Local 413. Before that, Joe graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1972, and he and his wife were true “Dons” for life, celebrating many reunions with old friends.

Pancho’s greatest sense of joy came from being a part of a large family and had many friends. He will always be remembered as a loving and generous person.

Pancho’s big heart and awesome smile will be missed deeply. We will cherish all the memories we had with him. He is reunited in Heaven with the love of his life, Virginia, who recently passed away. May they together rest in peace. Que Dios los bendiga y que en paz descansen.

The Broken Chain

We little knew that day,

God was going to call your name.

In life we loved you dearly,

In death, we do the same.

It broke our hearts to lose you.

You did not go alone.

For part of us went with you,

The day God called you home.

You left us beautiful memories,

Your love is still our guide.

And although we cannot see you,

You are always at our side.

Our family chain is broken,

And nothing seems the same,

But as God calls us one by one,

the chain will link again.

A Rosary followed by viewing visitation will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 21 E. Sola St., beginning at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 10. A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows at 10 a.m. Thursday, with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.