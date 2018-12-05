Pixel Tracker

Joe Pannone Retiring as Lompoc City Attorney; Passing Baton to Jeff Malawy

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | December 5, 2018 | 12:07 p.m.

The Lompoc City Council meeting on Dec. 4 was Joseph Pannone’s last one as Lompoc City Attorney before his retirement. Jeff Malawy, who is currently Lompoc’s assistant city attorney, succeeds Pannone.

Pannone was recognized at the meeting for his years of service with the city of Lompoc, including as city attorney since November 2009, along with general counsel to the Lompoc Redevelopment Agency or Successor Agency since that date.

From 1992 to November 2009, Pannone served as special counsel to the Lompoc Redevelopment Agency.

Pannone said he’s appreciated the opportunity to provide legal services to the Lompoc community for 26 years, including the last nine as city attorney.

“It has been a pleasure to work with the outstanding Lompoc staff during that time, especially the city’s paralegal, Teri Schwab,” he said.

“I am appreciative to all the current and former council members who have allowed me with that opportunity, as well as for the vote of confidence in appointing the current assistant city attorney, Jeff Malawy, to be the new city attorney.”

“I look forward to continue assisting the city and Jeff during the transition, as well as with a few special ongoing projects,” he said.

Malawy is a partner at the Orange County-based law firm Aleshire & Wynder, LLP, where Pannone is an equity partner. In addition to serving as Lompoc city attorney, Malawy is assistant city attorney for the city of Hesperia.

Pannone has practiced municipal law for 38 years. He is retiring as Morro Bay city attorney as well. Pannone also services Culver City as special counsel.

During his career, Pannone has advised city councils, successor/redevelopment agency boards, planning commissions, personnel boards and other city boards and commissions.

He has experience with all aspects of municipal law including dissolution of redevelopment agencies, civil and criminal litigation, ordinance, resolution, contract preparation and interpretation, code enforcement, personnel matters, the Brown Act, Public Records Act, and Political Reform Act.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 

