Basketball

Joe Pasternack Fills His Coaching Staff for UCSB Basketball

By UCSB Sports Information | May 17, 2017 | 11:56 a.m.

Ben Tucker, an assistant coach at Northern Arizona in 2016-17, has been appointed to the same position at UC Santa Barbara, head coach Joe Pasternack announced Wednesday.

"Ben Tucker is someone who I worked with at Arizona for two years and this past year was an assistant at Northern Arizona," Pasternack said. "He is a very detailed hard worker who knows the system we played at Arizona and will really bring value on the court, in game preparation and recruiting. He is a rising star in the coaching profession." 

Tucker spent one season at NAU after serving two years as the assistant director of basketball operations at his alma mater, the University of Arizona. While at UA, he oversaw the program's video scouting efforts and was responsible for the organization, breakdown, scouting and presentation of game film. He also handled player edits for use by individual players, created recruiting videos and cut recruiting film for coaches' evaluation. 

A four-year manager at Arizona from 2007-11, Tucker was a senior manager during the 2010-11 campaign when the Wildcats captured the Pac-10 regular season title and advanced to the Elite Eight. He returned to Tucson after a one-year stint at College of Idaho, where he helped lead the Coyotes to a berth in the 2014 NAIA national tournament. During that time, he also coached with the Idaho Select AAU program. 

Prior to his time at the College of Idaho, Tucker spent two seasons at Walsh University in Canton, Ohio. In two seasons at Walsh, he helped guide the team to a 44-13 record while making the transition from NAIA to NCAA Division II. Also during that time, Tucker earned his master's degree in education from the school. 

A Boise, Idaho, native, Tucker earned his bachelor's degree in physical education from Arizona in 2011.

The latest hiring completes Pasternack's first UCSB staff. Tucker joins assistant coaches John Rillie and Louis Reynaud, Director of Operations David Miller and Video Coordinator

