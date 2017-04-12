Monday, April 23 , 2018, 6:17 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

UCSB’s Joe Pasternack Hires Louis Reynaud as Basketball Assistant Coach

By Bill Mahoney, UCSB Director of Sports Information | April 12, 2017 | 7:48 a.m.

Louis Reynaud, a former associate head coach at Cal and Rice University, has been named assistant coach at UC Santa Barbara, Head Coach Joe Pasternack announced Tuesday.

"Coach Reynaud is one of the most talented coaches I have ever been around," Pasternack said.  "His ability as a teacher of the game, mentor for student athletes, and organizational skills are unparalleled." 

Reynaud comes to UCSB after spending the last three seasons at the University of Houston. From 2014-16 he was a special assistant to head coach Kelvin Sampson and during the 2016-17 campaign he was the program's Director of Operations. 

Prior to his time at Houston, Reynaud was the Associate Head Coach on Ben Braun's staff at Rice University from 2008-14. He helped lead the Owls to 19 wins during the 2011-12 campaign, the program's first winning season in seven years. That same year, Rice posted a pair of wins in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament, a postseason first for the school. 

Reynaud joined the staff at Rice after an 11-year stint at Cal, where he and Pasternack were on Ben Braun's staff. In his last six years at Berkeley, he was Associate Head Coach. During Reynaud's overall 11-year tenure, the Golden Bears advanced to four NCAA Tournaments and three National Invitation Tournaments. They won the 1999 NIT title. 

Before joining the collegiate coaching ranks, Reynaud accumulated an 84-31 record as the head coach at De La Salle High School in Concord, Calif. He guided the school to league championships in 1994 and 1996 and he was twice named the Bay Valley Athletic League Coach of the Year. His 1995 team captured the California State Northern California title and finished second in the state. It was ranked No. 1 in the Bay Area for the first time in school history. 

