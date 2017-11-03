Joe Pasternack Makes UCSB Coaching Debut Against Fresno Pacific

College Basketball

The Joe Pasternack era as UCSB's men's basketball coach begins Saturday with an exhibition game against Fresno Pacific at the Thunderdome. Tip-off is at 2 p.m.

Pasternack was at the University of Arizona the last six years, serving as an assistant and the associate head coach for Sean Miller. He is the 13th head coach in UCSB men's basketball history and just the third in the last 35 years. UCSB is the second head coaching job in his career. He spent four years as the coach at the University of New Orleans. Prior to that, he was an assistant at Cal (2000-07).

Saturday's exhibition game opens a very difficult stretch that will see UCSB play eight games over a 25-day span.

The Gauchos open the regular season at the Thunderdome on Nov. 11 against North Dakota State. They will then play four games in seven days and three cities in the Progressive Legend's Classic. The games will be at Pittsburgh (Nov. 15), at Texas A&M (Nov. 17), at Pepperdine (Nov. 20) and vs. Montana or Oral Roberts (Nov. 21 in Malibu).

After returning home for a post-Thanksgiving Day match-up against Prairie View A&M, the Gauchos will complete the month with a Nov. 28 game at San Francisco.