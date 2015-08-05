Joe S. Martinez of Santa Maria, 1957-2015

Posted on August 5, 2015 | 8:25 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary



Joe S. Martinez, born June 25, 1957, in Santa Maria, Ca., left his loved ones and went to be with Our Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2015, at the age of 58.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Eva Martinez, his brother, Carlos Flores, and sister, Marcella Armenta.

He is survived by his wife of thirty years, Darlene Martinez; his children, Anthony Gomez and Michael Martinez and his grandchildren Dylan, Nicholas and Maleigha Gomez.

He is also survived by his brother, Gilbert Martinez; his sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Sotero Guerrero; his brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Sahara Martinez; his mother-in-law Emily Garcia; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Michael Romero, Julian and Charlene Marroquin, Robert and Jeanie Garcia, Sam and Tina Johnson, Butch and Teresa Garcia, as well as his uncle and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Joe grew up in Santa Maria, Ca., where, as a child, he enjoyed playing sports. When he was in his mid-twenties, he met his wife, Darlene, and the two of them were blessed to have enjoyed thirty years of life together while raising two wonderful sons.

Joe worked for Guadalupe Cooling for approximately seventeen years. He made numerous friends there, and he will surely be missed.

Joe will most be remembered for his warm, funny and loving personality. He truly enjoyed attending family gatherings, fishing and watching sports.

All who knew him will undoubtedly never forget his always-happy demeanor, his smiling face and his kind words.

The family of Joe S. Martinez would like to send a very special thank you to all the staff members of the Mission Hope Cancer Center and the Central Coast Kidney Disease Center, as well as Brenda Guerrero, for all of their help and support throughout his battle with cancer.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.

The Funeral Mass will follow Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Santa Maria Cemetery.

