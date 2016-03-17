Joe Weiland Named President of Santa Barbara Club

Joe Weiland has been elected president of the Santa Barbara Club for 2016. An active club member since 2002, Weiland is the managing partner with the wealth management and financial planning firm Arlington Financial Advisors.

The Santa Barbara Club, a nonprofit social club, was founded in 1892. It is the oldest private club in Santa Barbara and believed to be the oldest social club between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The Santa Barbara Club’s membership legacy includes founders and architects of present day Santa Barbara such as Thomas M. Storke, publisher of the Santa Barbara News-Press and Pulitzer Prize winner; Sherman P. Stow, rancher; and Medal of Honor recipient General Pierpont Morgan Hamilton.

Weiland, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, is a certified financial planner.

During his presidency, Weiland looks forward to, with the assistance of the club’s board of directors, adding to the rich history of the Santa Barbara Club’s role in our community.

For more information on the Santa Barbara Club, call 805.965.6547 or visit www.santabarbaraclub.org. Weiland may be reached at 805.699.7302 or [email protected].

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Club.