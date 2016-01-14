Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 4:00 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Wrestling

Joel Garcia’s Pin Gives DP Stunning Win Over Buena

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 14, 2016 | 9:42 p.m.

Dos Pueblos scored a huge wrestling victory at Buena on Thursday night, winning the dual match in the last bout of the night.

Trailing by five points and needing a pin to beat the Bulldogs, 195-pound Joel Garcia delivered in the second period to give the Chargers a stunning 29-28 victory.

Garcia pinned Buena’s Sebastian Martinez with 29 seconds left in the second quarter. It was the only pin of the night for DP and it gave the Chargers a share of the Channel League dual meet title.

“The win tonight was truly a team effort, even with some individual losses,” DP assistant coach Anthony Califano said. “Freshman Kade Uyesaka came up big, fighting off his back against s senior wrestler to only allow a major decision. If Kade gets pinned we lose.

“Also coming up big was sophomore (220 pounder) Erick Nisich with a major decision win. If he doesn't get the major, we would've tied the match and lost on criteria because Buena had more team pins. “

Justin Moua also scored a major decision at 113 pounds.

The win was huge because Buena was the favorite to win the dual meet title. The Chargers can clinch it outright with a win over Ventura next week.

Califano, who is taking a break from head coaching duties, credited co-coaches Marc Fidel and Chris Mollkoy for getting the team ready.

I would like to also credit co head coaches Marc Fidel and Chris Mollkoy for getting the team ready.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

