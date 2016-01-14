Joel Garcia’s Pin Gives DP Stunning Win Over Buena

Wrestling

Dos Pueblos scored a huge wrestling victory at Buena on Thursday night, winning the dual match in the last bout of the night.

Trailing by five points and needing a pin to beat the Bulldogs, 195-pound Joel Garcia delivered in the second period to give the Chargers a stunning 29-28 victory.

Garcia pinned Buena’s Sebastian Martinez with 29 seconds left in the second quarter. It was the only pin of the night for DP and it gave the Chargers a share of the Channel League dual meet title.

“The win tonight was truly a team effort, even with some individual losses,” DP assistant coach Anthony Califano said. “Freshman Kade Uyesaka came up big, fighting off his back against s senior wrestler to only allow a major decision. If Kade gets pinned we lose.

“Also coming up big was sophomore (220 pounder) Erick Nisich with a major decision win. If he doesn't get the major, we would've tied the match and lost on criteria because Buena had more team pins. “

Justin Moua also scored a major decision at 113 pounds.

The win was huge because Buena was the favorite to win the dual meet title. The Chargers can clinch it outright with a win over Ventura next week.

Califano, who is taking a break from head coaching duties, credited co-coaches Marc Fidel and Chris Mollkoy for getting the team ready.

