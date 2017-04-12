Joel Revo Fires a No-Hitter in Cate Win Over Thacher

Baseball

Cate senior Joel Revo fired a no-hitter in a 6-1 victory over long-time rival Thacher in the Frontier League baseball opener on Wednesday at Cate.

It was the first no-hitter by a Rams pitcher since 2009.

"Anytime you can beat the Toads to open up league play, it's special," Cate assistant coach Dave Soto said. "Adding a historic performance onto that is icing on the cake. It was certainly a fantastic outing by Joel, but it was a great team win overall. We had players step up today and we are going to need that sort of effort going forward."

The left-handed Revo struck out eight, walked one and hit two batters in his complete-game outing.

The offense was led by Patrick Armstrong, who went 2-for-4 with a double, and Jack Deardorff, who doubled and drove in three runs. Emily Burns also doubled and scored a run.

The rivals meet against on Friday at Thacher at 4:15 p.m.

