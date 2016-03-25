Joel Revo Swings Hot Bat in Cate Win over Valley Christian

Baseball

Cate's varsity baseball team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a sound 14-4 win over the visiting Valley Christian Academy Lions on Friday. The game was called in the 6th inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.

The Cate bats were white hot, racking up 16 hits on the afternoon. Joel Revo paced the Rams, going 3-5 with two RBIs and an inside-the-park home run. Dean Smith had two hits on the day, including a 2-RBI triple. Dylan Ell had two hits, while Bryce Huerta had his best game as a Ram, going 3-4.

Jack Deardoff didn't disappoint in his first start as a Ram. The freshman got out a big first inning jam thanks to nice defensive plays from Revo and Jake Dexter-Meldrum. Deardorff gave up 4 runs, scattered 8 hits, while striking out 3. Dexter-Meldrum finished the game by striking out 2 in his lone inning of work.

"I'm really proud of the way we bounced back after a loss," coach Dave Soto said. "Our energy and attitude was much better. When we are playing our best ball, we can be tough to beat."

The Rams are back in action on Tuesday at home against de Toledo High School.

