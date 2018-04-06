Joffrey Ballet Chicago Kicks It in Santa Barbara

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

UCSB Arts & Lectures presented the illustrious Joffrey Ballet Chicago performing a transcendent program of three acclaimed works at the Granada Theatre last week.

Along with a post-performance gala reception, there were intermissions and small receptions in the upstairs Granada Room in between the three pieces performed by the energetic company dancers.

The first piece performed was Val Caniparoli’s meditative and minimalist Incantations. The red/silver female costuming was particularly pleasing. This was followed by Stanton Welch’s virtuosic Son of Chamber Symphony. The Joffrey style is highly energetic yet controlled, with the dancers performing many repetitive and high-energetic and athletic movements.

The third and final piece was Alexander Ekman’s imaginative Episode 31, which began with a video of the company in rehearsal — probably at The Joffrey Tower in the Loop community area of Chicago and the permanent home of the Joffrey Ballet. Created in a studio, experimented on Chicago streets and finally presented in performance on stage, Episode 31 was a stunning finale to the evening.

The UCSB Arts & Lectures dance series is sponsored in part by Margo Cohen-Feinberg and Robert Feinberg, the Cohen Family Fund, and Annette and Dr. Richard Caleel. Corporate Season Sponsor is Lynda.com. Wine Sponsor is the Pali Wine Co.

In 2015, the Joffrey Ballet celebrates its 20th anniversary of being in Chicago and in 2016 its 60th company anniversary. Classically trained to high standards, the Joffrey Ballet expresses a unique, inclusive perspective on dance, proudly reflecting the diversity of America with repertoire which includes major story ballets, reconstructions of masterpieces and contemporary works.

Founded by visionary teacher Robert Joffrey in 1956 in New York City and guided by accomplished choreographer Gerald Arpino from 1988 until 2007, the Joffrey Ballet continues to thrive under renowned Artistic Director Ashley Wheater and Executive Director Greg Cameron. Wheater spoke to the ballet sponsors and supporters at the post-performance reception.

The Joffrey Ballet also hosted a community ballet class at the Gustafson Dance Studio in Santa Barbara that was co-presented with the Santa Barbara Dance Alliance.

For more information, conrtact UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or by clicking here.

