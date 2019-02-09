Joffrey Ballet Onstage at The Granda Theatre in March

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents the Joffrey Ballet in two nights of programs with works by George Balanchine, Justin Peck, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and other acclaimed choreographers, 8 p.m. March 5-6, at The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara.

The Joffrey is a world-class, Chicago-based ballet company and dance education organization committed to artistic excellence and innovation.

Classically trained to the highest standards, the Joffrey Ballet expresses a unique, inclusive perspective on dance, reflecting the diversity of America with its company, audiences and repertoire, which includes major story ballets, reconstructions of masterpieces and contemporary works.

The Joffrey strives to provide arts education and accessible dance training through its Joffrey Academy of Dance and Community Engagement programs.

The company's commitment to accessibility is met through an innovative education program including the Academy of Dance, Official School of The Joffrey Ballet, Community Engagement programs and collaborations with other visual and performing arts organizations.

Founded by visionary teacher Robert Joffrey in 1956, guided by choreographer Gerald Arpino from 1988-2007, The Joffrey continues to thrive under internationally renowned artistic director Ashley Wheater and executive director Greg Cameron.

The Santa Barbara programs include Balanchine's The Four Temperaments, Nicolas Blanc's Beyond the Shore and Encounter, Alexander Ekman's Joy, Peck's In Creases and Lopez Ochoa's Mammatus.

Tickets for the general public: $45-$125; UCSB students, $20 with current student ID. A Granada facility fee will be added to each ticket price. For tickets and information, contact 805-893-3535, www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu or The Granada Theatre, 805-899-2222, granadasb.org.

Also on tap is a Community Dance Class with The Joffrey Ballet, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, March. 4, at Gustafson Dance, 2285 Las Positas Road, Santa Barbara. The class is co-presented by Gustafson Dance. For reservations, call 805-563-3262 ext. 1.

The dance performance programs, which are subject to change, are:

March 5 (Program A)

George Balanchine: The Four Temperaments

Nicolas Blanc: Beyond the Shore

Alexander Ekman: Joy

March 6 (Program B)

Justin Peck: In Creases

Nicolas Blanc: Encounter

Alexander Ekman: Joy

Annabelle Lopez Ochoa: Mammatus

The ballets:

The Four Temperaments references the medieval concept of psychological humors through its classically grounded but definitively modern movement. The score for this ballet was commissioned by Balanchine from Paul Hindemith in 1940.

The ballet, together with Ravel's opera L'Enfant et les Sortilèges, constituted the opening program of Ballet Society (the direct predecessor of the New York City Ballet) on Nov. 20, 1946. In Complete Stories of the Great Ballets, Balanchine wrote of the ballet:

"[It] is an expression in dance and music of the ancient notion that the human organism is made up of four different humors, or temperaments. Each one of us possesses these four humors, but in different degrees, and it is from the dominance of one of them that the four physical and psychological types — melancholic, sanguinic, phlegmatic, and choleric — were derived ...

“Although the score is based on this idea of the four temperaments, neither the music nor the ballet itself makes specific or literal interpretation of the idea. An understanding of the Greek and medieval notion of the temperaments was merely the point of departure for both composer and choreographer."

An accomplished pianist, Balanchine commissioned the score because he wanted a short work he could play at home with friends during his evening musicales. It was completed in 1940 and had its first public performance at a 1944 concert with Lukas Foss as the pianist.

Blanc's Beyond the Shore follows the score of Mason Bates' The B-Sides and a soundscape serving as a prologue, originally composed by Bates for this piece. Through the ballet and music, the piece lands the audience in a new world different from the previous one, each movement inhabiting a new environment.

“I thought it would be a great concept and challenge to build a piece in which I would treat each movement as six consecutive short stories, each time aiming to capture the essence and the mood of the music and the atmosphere it carries,” Blanc said.

For example, he said, as Bates explains, the second movement, "Aerosol melody (Hanalei), blooms on the Northshore of Kauai, while the third movement, Gemini in the Solar Wind, is a re-imagination of the first American spacewalk using actual communication samples from the 1965 Gemini IV voyage provided by NASA."

Ekman asks: How can we express joy through our movements?

“I asked the dancers this question on our first day creating,” he said. “I leaned back in my chair, observed the dancers and started to smile. To observe dancers feeling joy on stage is contagious.

“[Joy] is my 47th piece. A piece created in only two weeks in Chicago. For the first time in a long time, I wanted to just arrive in the studio without preparing too much. I wanted to see what the dancers would bring to the piece.

“The turnout is something completely different than I expected, that is the pure joy of creating in the moment. To be open to dancers’ talents and unique expressions can bring personality and depth to the work. Through playing we have come up with this quirky universe.

“Seeing a new work come alive in front of us, together, is the best job in the world. I have to give a big thank you to Julia Eichten who has helped me create this work."

A dancer with New York City Ballet (NYCB), Peck has launched his choreographic career with a buzz rarely found in dance circles. New York Times critic Alastair Macaulay called Peck the "third most important choreographer to have emerged in classical ballet this century."

In Creases showcases his eye for manipulating bodies to form complex geometric structures and unique patterns.

The ballet is set to Philip Glass' Four Movements for Two Pianos and received its world premiere in July 2012 during NYCB's summer residency at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in upstate New York.

The eight dancers, four women, four men, dressed in light gray hues are accompanied by two pianists playing the intricate score live on stage.

Encounter, by Blanc, was created for Joffrey dancers for the 2015 fundraiser for Embarc, a Chicago organization dedicated to supporting low income-high school students in their training.

Based on John Adams' Saxophone Concerto, the duet explores the relationship of two individuals, both swept up by conflictual attraction to each other, while a sense of wariness floats in the background of their minds.

The duet is based on how the various sonorities and musical layers of the score informed Blanc's creative process. In Adams' words:

"While the concerto is not meant to sound jazzy per se, its jazz influences lie only slightly below the surface. I make constant use of the instrument's vaunted agility as well as its capacity for a lyrical utterance that is a short step away from human voice."

The jazzy saxophone reminded Blanc of an American post-war, urban environment. Meanwhile, some tunes evoked Debussy's Afternoon of the Faun which made him want to pay homage to this iconic piece.

Lopez Ochoa, called "a masterful choreographer with an edge" by the Temecula Performing Arts Examiner, spent four weeks working with the Joffrey dancers creating Mammatus. The title is derived from the Latin word for a specific cloud formation.

For this work, she decided to take a different choreographic direction, moving away from dissecting human behavior to create a new environment inspired by animal movements and the energy in nature.

"In nature, nothing is symmetrical, so I was looking to create an organic chaos," Lopez Ochoa said. "I like to give myself a challenge. For me, the exciting part of choreography is to try something new."

The score, Weather One by composer Michael Gordon, begins with a thunderstorm, immediately setting the pace of the piece. Lopez Ochoa worked closely with set and costume designer Dieuweke Van Reij to create a new environment.

The set is an asymmetrical, surrealistic world complete with a large LED light sculpture and fog, as if the dancing is happening on a cloud. Shell-like bodices seem like skin cracked open in random patterns.

Groups of dancers migrate around the stage like abstract birds or insects forming sinuous, organic duets, wearing black and white costumes that reflect how hot and cold air collide to make a storm.

The Joffrey Ballet is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures in association with the UCSB Department of Theater and Dance. Event sponsor: Sara Miller McCune. Dance series sponsors: Annette and Dr. Richard Caleel, Margo Cohen-Feinberg and Robert Feinberg, Irma and Morrie Jurkowitz and Barbara Stupay. Media sponsors: Santa Barbara Independent and Voice Magazine. Wine sponsor: Pali Wine Co.

— Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures.