Joffrey Ballet Performs Magical Two Nights for UCSB Arts & Lectures

Chicago-based company presents works by notable choreographers in performances at The Granada Theatre

Joffrey Ballet artistic director Ashley Wheater, left, with patrons Annette and Richard Caleel. The ballet company recently performed two nearly sold-out shows at The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

UCSB Arts & Lectures presented the Joffrey Ballet, one of America’s premier ballet companies at nearly sold-out performances March 5 and 6 at The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Two nights of tour-de-force programs included George Balanchine’s The Four Temperaments and works by Justin Peck, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Nicolas Blanc, Alexander Ekman and other notable choreographers.

The Chicago-based Joffrey Ballet was presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures in association with the UCSB Department of Theater and Dance.

The event sponsor was Sara Miller McCune. Dance series sponsors included Annette and Dr. Richard Caleel, Margo Cohen-Feinberg and Robert Feinberg, Irma and Morrie Jurkowitz, and Barbara Stupay.

UCSB Arts & Lectures also acknowledged its community partners the Natalie Orfalea Foundation and Lou Buglioli and corporate season sponsor SAGE Publishing for their support of the 2018-2019 season.

The March 5 performance was “highlighted” by the powerful lightning and thunderstorm that ensued outside. Arts & Letters executive director Celesta Belleci addressed the audience: “Tonight we have particularly challenging weather, but we don’t expect any interruptions.”

Indeed, the power flickered off briefly, but the dancers carried on. Guests crowded the first-floor lobby during two intermissions to view nature’s spectacular lightning show taking place outside in the Santa Barbara sky.

After the performance, dancers and patrons joined together upstairs in the Granada’s McCune Founder’s Room to enjoy wine, hors d’oeuvres and dessert. The Joffrey Ballet’s artistic director, Ashley Wheater, addressed the happy crowd and commented on the diversity of the evening’s program, which included a Ballanchine masterpiece as well as innovative contemporary works.

Click here for more information about UCSB Arts & Lectures, or call 805.893.3535.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.