Jogger Fatally Injured in Santa Ynez Valley

A 45-year-old Santa Ynez man was fatally injured Friday when he was struck by a vehicle while jogging in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose name was not released pending notification of relatives, was jogging north on Refugio Road near Deer Trail lane shortly after 6:30 a.m. when he was struck, CHP Officer John Ortega said.

The jogger was hit by a Ford minivan, driven by Grace Cota, 89, of Solvang, that was eastbound on Deer Trail, stopped at Refugio, Ortega said

"For reasons still under investigation, (the jogger) was struck by the Ford as both entered the intersection," he said.

The victim was transported to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, Ortega said.

Ortega said intoxication does not appear to be a factor in the accident, which remained under investigation.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.