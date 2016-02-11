John Allen Gutierrez of Santa Barbara, 1965-2016

Posted on February 11, 2016 | 11:27 a.m.

Source: Jackie Gutierrez

On Friday, Feb. 5, 2016, John Allen Gutierrez suddenly passed away, surrounded by his family. He was 50 years old.

John was born on Oct. 31, 1965, in Santa Barbara, California. He was a dedicated father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend.

John was born into the Chumash heritage, which he embraced with his beautiful singing and stunning bead work.

From the playground of Hollister School to the football fields of San Marcos, John excelled in all aspects of life. His ability to laugh, smile and enjoy life made those that knew him, love him. The joy he brought to everyone was his precious gift to us.

John had a love for the game of football, which took him from the Y.F.L to the high school fields to cheering his boys on from the sidelines.

John’s thunderous voice was not only good for cheering, he also found use in his powerful voice when he would publicly embarrasses his loved ones as only John could. Like the time he burst into song in the movie theatre, leaving his daughter Gabrielle flush with embarrassment.

John had an amazing ability to take his practical jokes to just the right level.

John was known in his neighborhood for his favorite holiday and birthday, Halloween. This circles back to his love for bonding with friends and family through practical jokes.

It was not uncommon for his neighbors to hear John snicker as he prepared to spook an unaware passerby on the eve of Halloween.

His passion for family and friends kept him local for all to enjoy. His life was filled with joy with the birth of his twin boy, Allen and John, daughter Gabrielle, granddaughter Jordyn and grandson Mitchell, all who profoundly shaped and gave his life an abundance of gratification.

Our brother was the best brother anyone could ask for with the biggest heart and most infectious smile. There are no words that can say how much John meant to all those that hold memories with him.

He is survived by mother Virginia Sanchez, stepmother Patricia Gutierrez, daughter Gabrielle, twin sons John and Allen, grandchildren Jordyn and Mitchell Gutierrez, first wife Laura, sisters Tina Gutierrez-Grubbs, Leticia Sanchez, brother Frank Gutierrez, George Gutierrez, Louis Gutierrez, loving partner of 15 years Audrey, eight nieces and nephews, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father Frank Gutierrez.

Services will be held Friday, Feb. 12, at Our Lady of Sorrows, at 7:30 p.m., with a Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, at Tuckers Grove, area 5 at 1 p.m.