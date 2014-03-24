John Ambrecht of Ambrecht & Associates Earns 8th Consecutive ‘Super Lawyer’ Award

It’s not often that an individual wins the prestigious title “Super Lawyer of the Year” eight times in a row, but local “Super Lawyer” John Ambrecht of Ambrecht & Associates has done it.

He has attained this designation every year since the awards started. Fewer than 5 percent of all attorneys in California ever win the award at all.

The rigorous selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations of lawyers from more than 70 practice areas. To receive the coveted award, a lawyer must have the highest marks of professional achievement and peer recognition.

Super Lawyers rating service is a subsidiary of Thomson Reuters, the world's leading independent source of intelligent information for businesses and professionals.

Ambrecht is known for several achievements over the last 40 years, including co-founding Families & Wealth LLC, an online national organization that helps families and their advisors work through challenging family issues to create stronger estate, family and business succession plans with successful, tax-saving governance structures.

“Few people seem to understand the correlation between family dynamics and an estate or succession plan that holds up over time, but it’s important,” Ambrecht says.

He has been named one of the nation’s top 100 attorneys by Worth Magazine. Additionally, he is one of only about 280 California and about 2,800 US attorneys to be admitted into the exclusive American College of Trust and Estate Counsel. Membership in ACTEC is solely by election after the highest level of integrity, commitment to the profession, competence and experience as a trust and estate counselor is demonstrated. Currently, Ambrecht chairs ACTEC’s Business Planning Family Dynamics Subcommittee.

Ambrecht’s boutique law firm Ambrecht & Associates in Montecito, founded nearly 40 years ago, has also been recognized for its achievements in family business transition management and conflict reduction, complex estate planning and trust administration, sophisticated international and national estate and asset protection planning (including multi-state domestic and offshore trusts), reporting of foreign assets, property tax planning and appeals, IRS estate and gift tax controversies, and tax litigation.

Co-author of the book For Love & Money, Protecting Family & Wealth in Estate and Succession Planning, A New Approach Blending Law and Psychology and author of numerous published articles, Ambrecht lectures extensively before professional organizations throughout the country.

— Jonatha King is a publicist representing Ambrecht & Associates.