Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 3:40 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

John Ambrecht of Ambrecht & Associates Earns 8th Consecutive ‘Super Lawyer’ Award

By Jonatha King for Ambrecht & Associates | March 24, 2014 | 4:51 p.m.

It’s not often that an individual wins the prestigious title “Super Lawyer of the Year” eight times in a row, but local “Super Lawyer” John Ambrecht of Ambrecht & Associates has done it.

John Ambrecht
John Ambrecht

He has attained this designation every year since the awards started. Fewer than 5 percent of all attorneys in California ever win the award at all.

The rigorous selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations of lawyers from more than 70 practice areas. To receive the coveted award, a lawyer must have the highest marks of professional achievement and peer recognition.

Super Lawyers rating service is a subsidiary of Thomson Reuters, the world's leading independent source of intelligent information for businesses and professionals.

Ambrecht is known for several achievements over the last 40 years, including co-founding Families & Wealth LLC, an online national organization that helps families and their advisors work through challenging family issues to create stronger estate, family and business succession plans with successful, tax-saving governance structures.

“Few people seem to understand the correlation between family dynamics and an estate or succession plan that holds up over time, but it’s important,” Ambrecht says.

He has been named one of the nation’s top 100 attorneys by Worth Magazine. Additionally, he is one of only about 280 California and about 2,800 US attorneys to be admitted into the exclusive American College of Trust and Estate Counsel. Membership in ACTEC is solely by election after the highest level of integrity, commitment to the profession, competence and experience as a trust and estate counselor is demonstrated. Currently, Ambrecht chairs ACTEC’s Business Planning Family Dynamics Subcommittee.

Ambrecht’s boutique law firm Ambrecht & Associates in Montecito, founded nearly 40 years ago, has also been recognized for its achievements in family business transition management and conflict reduction, complex estate planning and trust administration, sophisticated international and national estate and asset protection planning (including multi-state domestic and offshore trusts), reporting of foreign assets, property tax planning and appeals, IRS estate and gift tax controversies, and tax litigation.

Co-author of the book For Love & Money, Protecting Family & Wealth in Estate and Succession Planning, A New Approach Blending Law and Psychology and author of numerous published articles, Ambrecht lectures extensively before professional organizations throughout the country.

— Jonatha King is a publicist representing Ambrecht & Associates.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 