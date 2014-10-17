John Bissell of Santa Barbara, 1981-2014

Posted on October 17, 2014 | 7:37 a.m.

Source: Anna Bissell

John Christian-Panama Bissell was born on a Friday morning, on Aug. 13, 1981, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. He passed away peacefully on a Wednesday evening, on Oct. 8, 2014, at Cottage Hospital. John fought a courageous battle for one week to stay alive, but in the end The Lord had a different plan and took him home. We are thankful that he is now free of all his earthly struggles. John was 33 years old.

He had a special name. His dad and mom were studying the book of John at bible study when he was born. His parents were saved and professed their Christian faith on July 13, 1980, and baptized on Nov. 16, 1980. They were blessed with John one year later on Aug. 13, 1981. John himself was saved at the age of 10, on Aug. 11, 1991. As to the name of Panama, well that is where his dad and mom were born, and they wanted a bit of this unique heritage to carry on.

John was a sweet and gentle young man. He was truly a computer genius and learned everything on his own. He was the master of doing puzzles and loved computer games and pinball machines. He would spend hours trying to get a skateboard trick perfect. Whatever he found interesting, he put all his heart into it. He loved to travel — particularly to the magic of Yosemite.

John leaves behind his father and mother, Steve and Anna Bissell; his brother, Rio; his sister, Sunday and Carl Rylander; his former brother-in-law, Mike and Stacy McCrory; nieces and nephews, Michaela, Ilan, Kiefer, Curren and Camille; his best friend, Wally Hecht; numerous aunts; an uncle; and his grandmother.

His father and mother offer their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Wright, Dr. Chen, Dr. Kearney, Dr. Erickson, Pastor J.B. Ficklin, Rev. Teena Grant, the staff in MICU and on 5 South and all their dear friends and loving family whose support has been beyond belief.

2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” John Christian-Panama Bissell, “Job well done.” Our sweet warrior is now at peace with The Lord.



