John Blankenship: CalVet Veterans Home Residents Bond Over Fishing, and Fish Tales

This is a new column for and about veterans, active-duty military, and families of both — presented by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation. We will have news of interest to all and a listing of upcoming events honoring veterans.

We also will have profiles of local veterans and active-duty military. And there will be tips and information for veterans on how to deal with the Veterans Affairs Department.

Ocean Fishing Charter for CalVet Veterans Home Residents

On July 23, with an 0700 departure, the local chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) hosted an ocean fishing expedition and adventure for residents of the CalVet Veterans Home in Ventura. MOPH, an IRS-recognized charity, is a veterans service organization assisting vets and their families.

CalVet Veterans Home has three vans for transporting residents to their appointments and activities, and one of the vans delivered the happy and excited residents before it was time for the crew to cast off. About 24 veterans and Mary Ann Allen, the Veterans Home events coordinator, walked onboard, ready to cast off for parts unknown — unknown at least to us. Five of those onboard were MOPH members.

The captain of the specially outfitted Ventura-based boat left the dock and headed into gentle swells.

“Sea bass in the Santa Barbara Channel beware,” many of the veterans were thinking.

Designed for group ocean fishing and fully equipped for all the veterans’ needs, the boat had a wide-open deck with spacious passageways where anglers could line up along the rail. But the better choice was to drop a line off the stern deck.

Hungry in the brisk early morning sea air, the galley was serving an excellent breakfast. Snacks and lunch were available merely by opening a wallet, prices were fair, breakfast was about $7 and great hamburger was $6 to $8 depending on size. The boat held 30, and the galley cabin had enough seats to keep 13 passengers out of the sun.

Veterans get special dispensation for fishing licenses and Dr. Jon Williams, a Ventura County podiatrist and triple Purple Heart recipient, was successful in getting a blanket fishing license for the boat.

The only rule on the boat was: Once the boat leaves the harbor, NO one, repeat NO one leaves the boat. There are fish to be caught and when caught, the highly professional boat crew would filet the fish and store them in coolers.

Knowing the seasons of the fish and their favorite haunts and the best time of day to find them, the captain would try a spot, the crew would chum with cut-up squid and, if no one was reeling in fish after 15-30 minutes, up came the anchor and off to another spot.

The captain took the entourage out to Anacapa Island, and we anchored at Arch Rock and gave it a try. At about half the fishing holes, someone caught something; if it was a sculpin, also called bullhead or sea scorpion, which are not tasty fish, they were blessed then given absolution and set free.

After Arch Rock, we went to the backside of Anacapa Island and dropped anchor. Here, you can see remnants of the volcanic origin of the island. Lava tubes are readily visible on the sides of the cliff, looking just like they sound, as tubes.

A little luck here, then up anchor and the long trip home. It was a day to refresh the soul and raise the spirits by being in nature and on the water observing the abundant bird life, pinnipeds and dolphins. The boat passed through a mile of dolphins, feeding and frolicking and chasing our bow wave. Way off in the distance we saw a blue whale sound. Ah, the wonders of the sea.

Arriving back at Ventura Harbor, it was time for a fat burger, cold beer and swapping fish tales.

For Purple Heart Recipients and Close Relatives

Are you a Purple Heart recipient? Wife? Descendant? Military Order of the Purple Heart members are family. Foremost a charity, the nonprofit organization helps vets and their families.

Want to talk with compatriots? MOPH meets monthly. Click here to sign up, or call 888.668.1656.

If you are a lineal descendant of a Purple Heart recipient, you can join as an associate member.

If you are a lineal descendant of a Purple Heart recipient, you can join as an associate member.

Are you a mother, wife, sister, daughter, granddaughter, stepdaughter, adopted daughter or widow of a Purple Heart recipient? Join the Ladies Auxiliary.

Viva La Vietnam Veterans!

Remember to visit the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 218 booth during Old Spanish Days-Fiesta in De la Guerra Plaza in downtown Santa Barbara, today through Saturday.

Short Rounds

» Scan your DD214 and save it to a thumb drive. Put in a safe place or send to your next of kin.

» Active-duty military get free admission at museums throughout California through Labor Day.

The Registry of the American Soldier

The National Museum of the U.S. Army started the registry for those who served honorably in the Army to have their name and service history recorded at the museum. You can register a family member or friend, if they currently serve, or have served in the Army, or submit someone from the past.

The registry will be on permanent display at the museum, and accessible via the Internet. There is no fee for submitting a soldier’s name or photo to the registry. Click here for more information about the registry.

F.Y.I.

DWTVAAG or Dealing with the Veterans Administration Acronym Glossary:

» CAO (Chapter Americanism Officer)

» CBOC (Community-Based Outpatient Clinics)

» CSO (Chapter Service Officer)

» CVS (Chief of Voluntary Services)

» DEC (Department Executive Council)

» ​DML (Department Member at Large)

» ​DoD (Department of Defense)

» ​DSO (Department Service Officer)

» ​FEIN (Federal Employer Identification Number)

» ​EES (VA Employee Education System)

» ​GEN (Group Exemption Number)

» ​HCS (Health Care System)

» ​IRC (Internal Revenue Code)

» ​MOPHVAVSDIR (MOPH Veterans Affairs Volunteer Service Director)

» ​NA (National Adjutant)

» ​NSO (National Service Officer)

» ​OPC (Outpatient Clinic)

» ​POA (Power of Attorney)

» ​VA (Veterans Affairs Department)

» ​VAMC (Veterans Affairs Medical Center)

» ​VAOPC (VA Outpatient Clinic)

» ​VISN (Veterans Integrated Service Network)

» ​VSO (Veterans Service Organization)

» ​VTN (Volunteer Transportation Network)

» ​​WOC (Without compensation)

Vietnam War Remembered

2015 is the 50th anniversary of the start of the Vietnam War.

On the Local Front

Plan to come to a Sept. 9 luncheon and symposium at The Fess Parker, where the Channel City Club and the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation present “Vietnam: The War and Its Veterans 50 Years On.”

Eleven local men and women who were in Vietnam, and one spouse, will weave their own experience into the history of the Vietnam War. RSVP to 805.564.6223 no later than Sept. 4, or email [email protected]. These events always sell out and there are no tickets sold at the door.

— Lt. John W. Blankenship (retired) graduated from UC Santa Barbara and the naval flight school in Pensacola, Fla., in 1965. He flew T-34s, T-28s, S-2s and finally the P-3C Orion Aircraft with VP-19. Blankenship was stationed in Iwakuni, Japan, and then in Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam. In 1970, he returned to Santa Barbara to start his career in building and construction, retiring in 2008. He became the founding director of the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation in 2004. Ten-HUT is a biweekly column for veterans, active duty and families presented by the PCVF. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.