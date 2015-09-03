John Blankenship: 1st Months of Marine Corps Air Station Santa Barbara Often an Adventure

Military

Marine Corps Air Station Santa Barbara WWII

In a previous column, we discussed the establishment of Marine Corps Air Station Santa Barbara (Goleta) and some of the challenges the early airfield had.

In spite of the drawbacks of the airport, Marine Maj. William J. Fox saw the possibilities of what is now the Santa Barbara Airport.

One great advantage over other projected sites for Marine Corps air stations was the fact that runways for operational training were already built. When Fox went to Washington in February 1942 to secure authorization for four West Coast air stations for the Marine Corps, the Santa Barbara airport was one of them.

Meanwhile, the Army had also become interested in the airport; on then-Santa Barbara Mayor Patrick Maher’s desk was an Army contract to lease.

“I could only pigeonhole it so long before submitting it to the City Council,” Maher recalled later, “So I called Maj. Fox and he flew up here. It seemed legal processes for a lease with the Navy would take at least 60 days to go through Congress, so I called the City Council together in special session, and got a letter from them agreeing to lease to the Navy.

“By this time the Army had bombers and P-40s on the field, so the Marines moved in a token crew, which later turned out to be Group 24.”

Santa Barbara’s daily newspaper announced the development with a May 6, 1942, front-page banner headline: “MARINE BASE AT GOLETA.” The paper went on to report that “A ‘tactical’ group of 2,000 men, 240 officers and 80 planes is to be stationed at the Santa Barbara airport.”

The newspaper faithfully recorded each successive event:

May 13 — City-Navy conferees agree to realign Highway 101 to north of the Southern Pacific railroad; the Navy to build a one-mile stretch parallel to the base; the state to be responsible for the rest of the total nine miles.

May 23 — Citizens of Goleta complain the town will be cut off by highway relocation.

June 15 — The first Marine units arrive, most of personnel and equipment ferried in by air transport from San Diego Sunday and Monday.

Marine Aircraft Group 24 (MAG-24) is assigned then operates the station. Their mission is to organize and train as a combat unit. Twelve officers and 125 enlisted men were in the first draft from San Diego. The officers were Lt. Col. Cowie, commanding officer; Maj. Lewis H. Delano, executive officer; Maj. Arthur U. Fisher, Jr., communications officer; Maj. Edward E. Authier, commanding officer of VMSB-242, and Capt. J.J. Owens, executive; Maj. Alfred L. Booth, commanding officer of VMSB-243, and Capt. T.J. Ahern, executive; Capt. R.W. Clark, commanding officer of VMSB-244, and Capt. Robert G. Owens Jr., executive; First Lt. Dred Parks; Second Lts. Ralph Hand, George Woverton and William Hall; and Lt. E.N. Neber of the Navy Medical Corps.

(Note: We are seeking information, photos, memories and news clippings about those named above, and any others who served at the MCAS SB 1942-1946.)

Maher’s report to the contrary, MAG-24 found no Army planes at the airport. The Army had evacuated several weeks before, leaving 18 concrete revetments, or barricades, scattered over the field.

On the firm ground along the northeast end of runway 21, the Marines established living quarters in tents. The easternmost United Airlines hangar became a barracks; the other was general mess hall for officers and enlisted men, recreation room and quartermaster supply room.

A lean-to built against the mess hall was the Post Exchange (PX), and in a shed a short distance away machines dispensed cigarettes and Coca-Cola.

Operations functioned in the small United office and control tower between the two hangars and, in the small room above, Commanding Officer Cowie kept his quarters.

The three scout bomber squadrons set up operational headquarters at three revetments between runways 21 and 25. Another revetment became the brig.

Dust, mud and mosquitoes made life combat-ragged for MAG-24. The incoming tide flooded the land north of the field, where the Operations building and squadron headquarters now stand. The site of the Administration building was then a pond, which offered excellent duck shooting.

Tents pitched on low ground washed away in the rain. Clothing was more often wet than dry, and rubber boots were standard apparel. Only Jeeps could navigate the mud.

The local water supply was strongly flavored with iron and sand, and drinking water had to be hauled from town, chlorinated by the corpsmen and supplied to the men in lister bags (a canvas water bag to supply the military with chemically purified drinking water).

The prevailing wind from the slaughterhouse (the Santa Barbara Packing Co., about a 1,000 feet south of the Marines on Fairview Avenue) to the mess hall brought flies and a strong odor of butchered animals.

For the first few weeks, the complement of aircraft was one Grumman J2F Duck (single-engine amphibious biplane) and one SNJ-3 North American T-6 Texan (single-engine trainer aircraft). In August, the first combat plane was received — an old bi-wing Curtiss SBC-4 Helldiver.

In the summer of 1942, the West Coast suffered a bad case of nerves over the Japanese invasion believed impending, and the submarine shelling of the Ellwood oil fields did nothing to help.

The men of MAG-24 maintained a port and starboard watch, with 50 percent of the personnel standing by at all times. The J2F was kept loaded with depth charges, and what planes the Group had were taxied to the tent area at dusk and warmed up at intervals during the night.

Each of the three squadron’s areas on the field was studded with foxholes, slit trenches, gun emplacements and barbed-wire barriers.

A complete blackout was maintained at night, and lookouts were stationed on the beach and on Mescaltitlan Island.

Until enough planes were received to begin operational training, the men attended mechanic school on the Station, and worked on tents and temporary buildings.

A few at a time, more planes trickled in; yet much of the Group’s first combat training was done in SBC-3s and SBC-4s, and in SNJ-ls and 2s. Not until the fall did the squadrons operate with the Grumman F4F Wildcat.

Stay tuned for Installment 3 on the Marine Corps Air Station Santa Barbara.

