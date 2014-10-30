Friday, June 8 , 2018, 3:00 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Montecito Bank & Trust Welcomes John Braunschweiger as VP, Senior Relationship Manager

By Andy Silverman for Montecito Bank & Trust | October 30, 2014 | 4:37 p.m.

Montecito Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that John Braunschweiger has joined the bank’s Community Lending Department as vice president and senior relationship manager, reporting to Stephen Mihalic, senior vice president and director of community lending.

John Braunschweiger
John Braunschweiger (Clint Weisman photo)

“We are thrilled to welcome John to Montecito Bank & Trust, and we know that he will be a key addition to our Community Lending team," said Jeff Paul, Senior vice president and director of retail and commercial banking. "His knowledge and experience in banking and lending will provide yet another valuable resource for our customers. John will be located at our new Financial Services Center in Camarillo, along with Brian Donovan, as part of Montecito Bank & Trust’s expansion plan in Ventura County to better serve the financing needs of businesses located throughout the county.”

Braunschweiger has 34 years of commercial banking experience, and has spent most of his time working in Ventura County with banks in Ventura, Camarillo and Oxnard. He has opened numerous loan production offices in Ventura County and has a strong track record of originating credit facilities for individuals and small- to medium-size businesses. He has specialized experience in structuring and originating all types of construction loans.

In addition to his impressive background in commercial lending, Braunschweiger has also been extremely active in the Ventura County community for years. He formerly served as the president of both the Camarillo Breakfast Rotary Club and the Camarillo Breakfast Rotary Foundation, and is currently the treasurer of the latter. He is also a board member of the Camarillo YMCA, and has been involved with the Oxnard Tower Club, the Camarillo, Ventura and Oxnard Chambers of Commerce, the Camarillo Arts Council and the Camarillo Hospice Endowment Board, among many others.

Braunschweiger received his bachelor of arts in business and economics from UC Santa Barbara, and attended the National Commercial Lending School at the University of Oklahoma.

Some of his hobbies outside of work include golf and swimming.

Montecito Bank & Trust received a 2013 designation of a Premier Performing Bank by The Findley Reports, an independent service which rates the annual financial performance of California banks. The Findley Reports has designated Montecito Bank & Trust as a Premier Performing or Super Premier Performing bank 28 times in its 39-year history.

Montecito Bank & Trust, an S Corporation, is the oldest and largest locally owned community bank in the tri-counties. Founded in 1975, with nine branch offices located in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Montecito, Carpinteria, Ventura and Westlake Village, the bank offers a variety of competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and consumers including business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate finance; SBA loans; consumer loans; credit cards; merchant services; and online services, including mobile banking and cash management. Its Wealth Management Division provides full investment management as well as trust services for all branch office markets.

— Andy Silverman is the marketing coordinator for Montecito Bank & Trust.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 