Montecito Bank & Trust Welcomes John Braunschweiger as VP, Senior Relationship Manager

Montecito Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that John Braunschweiger has joined the bank’s Community Lending Department as vice president and senior relationship manager, reporting to Stephen Mihalic, senior vice president and director of community lending.

“We are thrilled to welcome John to Montecito Bank & Trust, and we know that he will be a key addition to our Community Lending team," said Jeff Paul, Senior vice president and director of retail and commercial banking. "His knowledge and experience in banking and lending will provide yet another valuable resource for our customers. John will be located at our new Financial Services Center in Camarillo, along with Brian Donovan, as part of Montecito Bank & Trust’s expansion plan in Ventura County to better serve the financing needs of businesses located throughout the county.”

Braunschweiger has 34 years of commercial banking experience, and has spent most of his time working in Ventura County with banks in Ventura, Camarillo and Oxnard. He has opened numerous loan production offices in Ventura County and has a strong track record of originating credit facilities for individuals and small- to medium-size businesses. He has specialized experience in structuring and originating all types of construction loans.

In addition to his impressive background in commercial lending, Braunschweiger has also been extremely active in the Ventura County community for years. He formerly served as the president of both the Camarillo Breakfast Rotary Club and the Camarillo Breakfast Rotary Foundation, and is currently the treasurer of the latter. He is also a board member of the Camarillo YMCA, and has been involved with the Oxnard Tower Club, the Camarillo, Ventura and Oxnard Chambers of Commerce, the Camarillo Arts Council and the Camarillo Hospice Endowment Board, among many others.

Braunschweiger received his bachelor of arts in business and economics from UC Santa Barbara, and attended the National Commercial Lending School at the University of Oklahoma.

Some of his hobbies outside of work include golf and swimming.

Montecito Bank & Trust received a 2013 designation of a Premier Performing Bank by The Findley Reports, an independent service which rates the annual financial performance of California banks. The Findley Reports has designated Montecito Bank & Trust as a Premier Performing or Super Premier Performing bank 28 times in its 39-year history.

Montecito Bank & Trust, an S Corporation, is the oldest and largest locally owned community bank in the tri-counties. Founded in 1975, with nine branch offices located in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Montecito, Carpinteria, Ventura and Westlake Village, the bank offers a variety of competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and consumers including business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate finance; SBA loans; consumer loans; credit cards; merchant services; and online services, including mobile banking and cash management. Its Wealth Management Division provides full investment management as well as trust services for all branch office markets.

— Andy Silverman is the marketing coordinator for Montecito Bank & Trust.