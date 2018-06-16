John Butler Trio+ Rocks The Granada Theatre

The Granada Theatre Concert Series continues this summer with the ultimate jam band John Butler Trio and special guest Mama Kin Spender, making their Santa Barbara debut at 8 p.m. Monday, June 18, at The Granada Theatre.

The John Butler Trio, an Australian roots and jam band, is led by guitarist and vocalist John Butler, an APRA and ARIA-award-winning musician.

They will be joined by Mama Kin Spender, a duo featuring Mama Kin singing and drumming, and Tom Spender on guitar, as they breathe soul and vitality into the performance.

Butler has been the front man of John Butler Trio since founding the band in 1998. The band features Byron Luiters on bass and Grant Gerathy on drums and percussion.

The band has won numerous Australasian Performing Right Association (APRA) and Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) awards; with their most recent album, Flesh & Blood, winning Best Blues & Roots Album at the 2014 ARIA Music Awards.

Butler himself is one of Australia’s most successful recording artists, and uses his platform to help his community.

When not rocking out on stage with his band, Butler dedicates time to The Seed Fund, a grant program he helped co-found that seeks to create a community within the Australian music industry to help artists and musicians become self-sustained.

Mama Kin Spender features Australian singer-songwriter Mama Kin (Danielle Caruana) and Australian producer Tom Spender. The duo’s music rings of brooding guitars, primal drums and howling harmonies, and they often perform with a chorus of singers in the background.

Mama Kin’s album, The Magician’s Daughter, was nominated for a 2013 ARIA Award for Best Blues & Roots Album.

Mama Kin is also heavily involved with The Seed Fund, as a founder and initial contributor to the organization. Spender has spent his career making, writing, recording and performing his own brand of soul power music all throughout Australia.

Ticket prices range are $34-$54 and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office at 805-899-2222. Dates and times are subject to change.

To learn more about how to support The Granada Theatre, contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, 805-899-3000 or [email protected] For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Jacqueline McGuan for The Granada Theatre.