John Coleman Provides Spark in Santa Barbara Comeback Win

Boys Basketball

Ben Brown scored 23 points and John Coleman gave Santa Barbara High good play off the bench, helping the Dons score a 62-56 comeback boys basketball victory at San Luis Obispo on Tuesday night.

Santa Barbara, which trailed by as many as nine points in the first half, finally took the lead going into the fourth quarter.

"It was a really nice comeback win for us after a long road trip," said assistant coach Joseph Bregante.

Coleman played a key role in the comeback. "He made some huge plays for us and scored seven points," said Bregante.

Taylor Padilla added 10 points as the Dons improved to 5-3.

Santa Barbara returns to action Friday against Cabrillo at the Jim Bashore Holiday Cage Classic at Carpinteria High. Tip-off is 6:30 p.m.

