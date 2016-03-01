John Daly: 10 Essentials to Teach Your Children

Relationships

I recently stumbled across a great little list on oprah.com. It’s one of those things that just sums up everything perfectly, and I felt compelled to share it today.

It’s all part of the soft skills young people need to know to succeed as adults. It was originally written by Marie Sabath, author of Business Etiquette: 101 Ways to Conduct Business with Charm and Savvy.

We live in a hectic world, and it’s not always so easy to fit in everything. But, I think if you can instill these wonderful tidbits of information into your children, it will be a great foundation from which they can build.

How to Dine

When invited to a pre-arranged meal, always use your utensils from the “outside in.” After all, utensils are set in the order that food will be served.

Telephone Manners

When calling a friend, identify yourself to the person who answers the phone before asking to speak to your friend. By doing so, the parents or other family member who answer the phone will appreciate this courtesy and see you as friendly.

On Correspondence

Anytime it takes someone more than 15 minutes to do something for you, send the person a thank-you note. By doing so, the person will know that you really appreciated what was done for you.

Be Gracious

When you are sent an invitation that requires an RSVP, be sure to let the person know if you will be able to go to the gathering. After all, “RSVP” means “respond if you please.”

Shoes Are Important

When getting dressed each day, be sure that your shoes are well-maintained. People associate the way you take care of your shoes with the way you handle detail in the rest of your life.

Be Open to New Foods

When you are invited out to eat and are served a food that is not your favorite, try a piece of it anyway. You may be surprised and find that you end up liking it.

Ask Questions

When talking with friends and family, always make a point of asking them questions about themselves. People will see you as interesting if you are interested in them.

At the Table

When eating a roll, be sure to break off a bite-sized piece at a time. No bread-and-butter sandwiches, please.

Be Friendly

When you are in school, be cool by making a point to talk with that new kid in your class. If the tables were turned, wouldn’t that make you feel good?

The Rule of 12

When talking with others, always use a form of thanks and the person’s name in the first 12 words you speak (“It’s good to see you, Mary,” or “Thanks for picking me up from soccer, Dad.”) By following this rule of 12, people will want to continue to do nice things for you.

You can talk with your children about each of these over time, not all at once. That way, each one will “stick” in their minds.

Try it. You might like the results.

