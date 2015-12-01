John Daly: 74 Key Life Skills for a Happy, Successful Life

Relationships

If someone could give you the keys to success in life and work, would you accept them?

If you will take a moment to view life as a game, you’ll see clearly why you need to know “the rules.” Every game requires both skills and rules. When you play the game, you have to possess the skills and know the rules. If you don’t, you’ll lose.

So it is with life and work. Not knowing the rules affects your relationships, your happiness, your self-awareness and your ability to perform well.

Did you know that the No. 1 challenge with today’s youth is a problem that hides in plain sight? It’s the increasingly expanding “soft skills gap.”

Did you know that, according to Forbes magazine, “New hires failed 89 percent of the time for attitudinal reasons and only 11 percent of the time for lack of skill”?

Did you know that according to The Huffington Post, communication problems came out on top as the No. 1 reason marriages fail?

What if I told you that there’s a new book just out that will point the way to living the good life. And that it provides skills for behavior in life, work, image building and interaction with others.

These critical 74 “soft skills” will help enhance your life and guide you through both difficult and often uncertain situations that block even the most aware from being successful.

Why do I know this is important stuff that you should pay attention to? Because I practiced these skills throughout my 44-year career as a proven event designer/producer, simultaneously operating six successful businesses.

And now, I’m teaching these skills to our students here in the Santa Barbara Unified School District and beyond. And guess, what? It’s working.

74 Key Life Skills for a Happy, Successful Life will point the way to living the good life. Not just for kids, it contains experiences and knowledge that will help adults and youth alike fill in the missing pieces for a happier, better life.

With keys like that, there isn’t any door that won’t be open to you.

This is a resource that I want to share with all of you because I truly believe it will make a difference. I hope you’ll agree.

— John Daly is the founder and president of The Key Class, the keys to life skills success. John's new book, 74 Key Life Skills for a Happy, Successful Life, is currently available in digital format on Amazon.