John Daly: A Movie Teaches Masculine Etiquette

I read with great interest Mark Mathias’ article entitled, “Bring Back Masculine Etiquette.”

Like me, Mathias grew up without a father. Mathias feels as a result he grew into a “sensitive, new age guy who felt things deeply and was much more comfortable in the presence of women.”

He claims to have known nothing of home ownership, hard work or planning for the future. That is until he watched — and repeatedly watched — a 1982 movie, The Man from Snowy River.

If you haven’t watched it, the movie is about Jim, a young man who learns to find his way in the world after the death of his most excellent father. Growing up in the mountains of the Snowy River range of Australia in the late 1800s, his skills have been honed from living and working closely to the earth.

He comes down from the mountain in search of a job and strives to prove himself as a dependable, hard worker on a cattle ranch. During this time he addresses issues of manhood and masculinity, keeping one’s word, standing up to bullies, doing what’s right, and not giving up in the face of hardship and discomfort.

What is impressive about Jim is how he did what was asked of him with dignity, determination and accountability. He earns the respect of the older ranch hands and his boss by having respect for himself, always telling the truth and standing up for his beliefs.

Mathias admits that this made him realize he had always taken the path of least resistance in his own life. This made him reassess his life and make a change for the better.

I feel fortunate indeed. My own mother intuitively knew that my brother and I would need to understand “masculine etiquette” and its impact on our lives. Being the strong woman that she was, she instilled in each of us both self-respect and respect for others, to always tell the truth and stand up for our beliefs, even when it made our lives uncomfortable.

She taught us the meaning and value of hard work. No one in our household escaped chores or the accountability that went with them.

I think that’s why I felt confident enough, at age 17 after graduating high school, to go out on my own and build a career. It was that background with a hard but kind taskmaster that made my way a bit easier than that of Mark Mathias, a prolific writer and award-winning drummer, who hasn’t done badly for himself!

But, no matter whether you learn these lessons from a movie or a parent, never forget the value of hard work, dignity, respect and the honor of always being honest with others.

Jim’s Ride from The Man from Snowy River:

