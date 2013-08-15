John Daly: A Virtual Introduction Will Go Hand in Hand with Success

[Noozhawk's note: This is the first in a series of columns based on John Daly’s Key Class and will provide tools on job search and lifelong success. Click here for a related article, From a Humble Start, Special Events Guru John Daly Keeps a Humble Perspective.]

You can’t see it right now, but my arm is outstretched to shake your hand. Close your eyes and go with it.

I’m John Daly, and I’m the founder and president of The Key Class. It’s the Go-to-Guide for Job Search Success ... actually, it’s the guide to life skills as well.

Before I shake your hand, let me tell you how the handshake originated. Around 2500 B.C. in Egypt, men began to extend their right hands to indicate that they meant no harm and held no weapon. It makes sense when you think about it. Truly a friendship gesture.

So, what’s all the hub-bub about shaking hands properly? Have you ever shaken someone’s hand and felt like you were hanging on to a limp fish? What about the time your fingers were crushed by an over-zealous and very large man? Then, there’s the guy who pumps your hand and arm so hard that you think you could have kick-started 20 lawn mowers! Knowing how to properly shake another person’s hand will make a great first impression. It’s imperative in business and just the right thing to do socially. Remember good manners boils down to two things: respect for others and making them feel comfortable when they’re around you.

So, here’s how. Always stand to meet or greet someone who is standing. Put your lead foot forward. Extend the right hand and grasp the other person’s hand firmly. Remember, no wimpy, fish handshakes. Grasp firmly but don’t be too harsh. Make sure the skin between forefinger and thumb meets the other person’s. If you’re seated in a crowed area, then there is an exception, so smile and make eye contact instead.

Meet and Greet

Then, introduce yourself. Look the person you’re greeting directly in the eyes. “Hello, Mr. Garcia, I’m John Daly.” Hopefully, the person I’m greeting will reply, “It’s a pleasure to meet you, Mr. Daly. I’m Joe Garcia.”

(This is my chance to get on a first-name basis.) I say, “Please call me John, Mr. Garcia.” (That’s his cue to say it is all right to use his first name. If he doesn’t say so, continue to call him Mr. Garcia.)

Here’s a great video with lots of detail on how to shake hands correctly:

<iframe title="Video: unigrad presents 'How to Shake Hands'" width="630" height="354" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/ZjdjIUBjbUQ" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

(rogerdring1 video)

5 Keys to a Successful Handshake

Simplified, use these five keys:

» Firm grip

» Eye contact until you let go of each other’s hands

» Lead foot forward so you are in balance

» Web of the hand from index finger to thumb connect

» Stand if sitting when introduced

So here’s your action item: Practice it with family members. Do so until each of you are comfortable with the way it feels.

Next week, we’ll talk about research, or, how to do your homework. What? You don’t like homework? Get over it!

— John Daly is the founder and president of The Key Class, the go-to guide for job search success. Click here to learn more about The Key Class or get information on Thursday night classes in Santa Barbara.