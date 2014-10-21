John Daly: How to Stress Someone Out with Your Cell Phone

It’s a great evening. You’re having dinner with a friend. You are just about to tell your friend about this amazing new job opportunity. Just part way through the lead-up to your exciting news, your friend’s cell phone rings. He holds up his finger, stopping you in midsentence, and answers the phone. You’ve lost him. He’s off on another conversation with someone else, and he stays on the phone for more than 10 minutes. You become bored, somewhat agitated and more than a little stressed out.

Has this ever happened to you? Have you been on either side of the table? Do you wish you had a list of rules to follow when it comes to cell phones? Probably not, but I’m going to give them to you anyway. If you don’t want to be rude, hurt someone else’s feelings or stress them out, use this list to temper your behavior with your cell phone.

» Don’t order food or drinks while on your cellphone. If you’re in a line and your phone rings just when it is your turn to order, don’t carry on a conversation. Don’t answer the phone until after you’ve completed your order. Why? Because if you are having a conversation and ordering at the same time, you are being rude to your server and inconsiderate to those in line behind you. Return the call after you are out of line.

» Don’t keep checking your cell phone during dinner with family or friends. How do you feel when you’re having a conversation and the other person pulls out his or her cell phone and checks it? You might as well set off a flare gun that signals you aren’t really listening to the other person. If this is a problem, leave your cell phone in the glove compartment of your car!

When you are with your children, don’t look at your phone. If you keep fiddling with your phone while they are trying to get your attention, you are teaching them a) that someone else is more important than they are and b) that this is the behavior they should imitate.

» If you are having a fantastic experience, stay focused on the experience and not taking a photo of it with your cell phone camera. Learn to be in the here and now and enjoy it. Once you have, then get out your phone and take a picture.

» During meetings, movies or large events, put your phone on silent. Do you realize how disruptive and annoying you being on your phone can be to others? If something urgent occurs, silence your phone, leave the meeting, movie or event and call back once you are in a quiet place where you won’t disturb others.

» Never ever use your phone while driving. It is as worse as drinking and driving, and responsible for just as many accidents. If you must use your phone, pull over, stop the car and make or answer a call. The same goes for walking and texting on your cell phone. Don’t walk down the sidewalk playing Angry Birds and not look where you are going. It could mean a trip to the hospital, or worse.

» If you are getting a haircut, a manicure or interfacing with a service person, don’t be disrespectful to the professional providing you service by talking on your phone. Put your phone on airplane mode and leave it there until the professional has finished providing you the service.

Cell phones didn’t become popular until 1998. We were all able to somehow live without them up until then. Putting them aside for an hour or two won’t be the end of the world.

Cell phones are great convenience factors, but they can have good and bad applications. For many it becomes a source of stress instead of a helpful tool.

The Dangers of Texting While Walking

(Associated Press video)

— John Daly is the founder and president of The Key Class, the go-to guide for job search success. Click here to learn more about The Key Class or to get his book. If you have questions about business or social etiquette, just ask John at [email protected]. Connect with The Key Class on Facebook. Follow John Daly on Twitter: @johndalyjr. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.