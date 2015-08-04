Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 3:48 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Relationships

John Daly: Consideration for Others Is Not Just About Them

By John Daly for The Key Class | @johndalyjr | August 4, 2015 | 4:19 p.m.

It was a beautiful California early summer day. My wife, Marti, and I sat drinking our venti caffe vanilla frappuccinos from the coffee shop’s balcony and taking in the smell of salt air from the nearby ocean. People bustled in and out of the surrounding eateries and businesses below.

A man and a woman sat behind us. The balcony was actually fairly full of midmorning coffee addicts enjoying a break.

Suddenly, the couple seated behind us erupted into an explosive argument. Four-letter expletives ensued.

For the next five minutes, Marti and I endured swearing and the accusations about cheating and sexual conquests on a quickly escalating volume level.

I was amazed that these two people, surrounded by others within close range, went on and on. Did they think because they were sitting outdoors that no one could hear them? It was nauseating.

After about five minutes of this tirade, I asked them to please lower their voices and behave more respectfully. They both turned, looked at me and told me: “Mind your own business.”

Another man sitting on the other side of this rude couple spoke up with: “Honestly, do you think any of us want to hear what you are saying?”

Their response: “You can butt out or leave.” Then they kept right on arguing as if everyone else didn’t exist. You would have thought they were seated in a private room!

What gave this couple the idea that they had the “right” to have what should have been a private argument in the midst of total strangers?

The only “right” they have is to behave like human beings, not animals. In fact, most animals are more considerate to each other than these two were.

Consider this: as individuals we have obligations. They include behaving with decency and respect for others. Common courtesy has a lot to do with those we like and those we don’t. Why we like another has a lot more to do with how they make us “feel” when we are around them.

That’s more important than looks, or wealth or anything else. We all tend to find another likeable if he or she is considerate of our feelings before their own. And, it’s a reciprocal concept that many people just don’t seem to get.

Helen Keller once said, “Happiness cannot come from without. It must come from within. It is not what we see and touch or that which others do for us, which makes us happy; it is that which we think and feel and do, first for the other fellow and then for ourselves.”

So you can swear in public and talk rudely within earshot of others. You can go around not caring about others, only yourself.

But, if you do, what does that make you? Will you be successful in life with that type of image?

If you persist in this way of thinking, what are the consequences? If you feel you have the right to do this, would you hire yourself for a job? Would you rent a room to a person who behaves this way?

If you are being honest, the answer would be “no.”

Finally, ask the final question. If you were flying across country in an airplane, would you want to endure another person sitting next to you cursing and spewing his or her most intimate details and general dislike of life in your direction?

I doubt it.

So, yes, this is a graphic scenario about the inconsideration of another. It is only intended to make you stop and think about the absolute importance of having consideration for others.

— John Daly is the founder and president of The Key Class, the go-to guide for good manners and job search success. Click to learn more about The Key Class, or to buy the book.  Follow John on Facebook and Twitter @johnjdalyjr. Do you have an etiquette question? ASK John at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 