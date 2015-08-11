John Daly: Dalai Lama Reminds Us of Need for Compassion for All

Relationships

(Inge Scott video)

“Compassion and love are not mere luxuries.

As the source both of inner and external peace,

they are fundamental to the continued survival of our species.”

— 14th Dalai Lama

The Dalai Lama’s 80th birthday was celebrated with a very beautiful video tribute. It brought tears to my eyes because it encompassed all people and emphasized that love is the most important thing in our lives.

This video tribute inspired me to write about compassion this week. It’s not the first time I’ve remarked about mankind’s need for compassion. But, in our day-to-day lives, we are so often caught up in our “to-do” list that we forget to stop and show kindness to others.

First of all, compassion isn’t pity. Compassion is that feeling from our heart that enables us to feel another’s pain, struggle, sorrow or fear.

But it goes further than that. It involves our wish to help alleviate that suffering. When we can do this, we understand how “connected” we are with everyone around us. It allows us to look inside experiences that we may or may not have felt before.

How can you evoke compassion for another? Imagine your dearest friend, or someone you truly love, in that person’s place. What if this was your parent or child?

What if YOU were in a bad situation? What more could you hope for but to free them or yourself from pain? Then, transfer that empathy to the person who needs your help.

Imagine that your small 5-year-old daughter lies in a hospital bed, stricken by a potentially fatal disease. You are terrified and filled with despair. But your community rallies around you. Soon, the entire town is talking about your situation. People you’ve never met send cards. Co-workers who have never spent much time with you send encouraging text messages.

None of this changes your daughter’s condition. What it does is provide you with support. It tells you that you are not alone. It gives you great comfort. That’s what compassion does.

I am thrilled to be a part of a community that understands this and is a shining example for the rest of the cities of the world. I have observed firsthand, through the charitable work in which I have participated in Santa Barbara, that compassion lives and breathes here.

So let us continue to show the way to those less fortunate, those in pain, those who need our understanding, and those who need our help.

— John Daly is the founder and president of The Key Class, the go-to guide for good manners and job search success. Click to learn more about The Key Class, or to buy the book. Follow John on Facebook and Twitter @johnjdalyjr. Do you have an etiquette question? ASK John at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.