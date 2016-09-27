Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 1:45 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Relationships

John Daly: Election Civility Is All but Lost

By John Daly for The Key Class | @johndalyjr | September 27, 2016 | 2:15 p.m.

Here I am with teenagers in the classroom trying to teach them about respect and civility. We discuss how to be tolerant of others, the correct way to treat people, and how everyone around them is deserving of respect.

Then, they go home and turn on the television, and that’s where the disillusionment begins. Hillary Clinton personally slams Donald Trump . He fires back, calling his opponent a liar. Social media, as well as the news outlets, light up across the country in response.

People post nasty comments about “the other side.” Talking heads on the news point fingers at every transgression and discuss it incessantly. Parents argue with their friends.

And, these are the role models that The Key Class fights against every day.

We desperately need political candidates who really care about improving the lives of all Americans. It matters not what they are debating.

However, passion for an issue or approach does not require the rules of civility to be tossed aside. All adults, from the political to the voter sides, should be swapping facts and discussing ideas without turning the debate into an elementary school brawl.

Debating the issues at hand — terrorism, the economy, immigration, health care, education — should be the focal point. Not name-calling and accusations. How can we teach our children to respect others when they can’t see that exampled in our leaders and their society?

Think about it. We can’t change what the political candidates do or what the media televise. But, we can control our own behavior with others and on social media. Using social media as a political platform has a 50 percent chance of offending other people. OK, maybe 42 percent or 43 percent, according to today’s polling numbers.

What I’m saying is that “We the People” can force more civility in our society by not falling into the trap of resorting to slinging mud at each other because we don’t agree. If we make that happen, won’t we be creating a better society in which our children can live in the future?

Note: I usually try to include videos for my articles; however, I have chosen deliberately not to include one with this column so as not to add to the disrespectful behavior it might spread by posting it here.

John Daly is the founder and president of The Key Class, the keys to life skills success. Click to learn more about The Key Class. John’s new book, 74 Key Life Skills for a Happy, Successful Life, is available on Amazon. Click here to receive a FREE eBook copy of The Key Class. Do you have a question about business or social etiquette? Ask John at [email protected]. Connect with The Key Class on Facebook and follow John on Twitter @johnjdalyjr. The opinions expressed are his own.

