Friday, April 13 , 2018, 8:51 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Relationships

John Daly: Empowering Women Should Be the Rule, Not the Exception

By John Daly for The Key Class | @johndalyjr | September 20, 2016 | 1:00 p.m.

On June 19, an episode of Game of Thrones featured strong, independent women — from Daenerys fighting above the city on one of her dragons to Sansa Stark saving the day for her half-brother, Jon Snow. It was bloody, graphic and enthralling all at once.

But, what grabbed my attention even more were the next day’s comments on social media, some of them from very strong, powerful women that I know.

Women were commenting on the strength and empowerment of the characters ... and a number of news stories were written about it that underscored this was some kind of exception.

Unfortunately, it is an exception. Men held women back, not granting them the vote until 1920. And, even then, women were the homemakers and “stay-at-home” moms up until the mid-1960s.

Consider that the “Old Boys” network still exists. Women aren’t paid as much as men in the same position even today.

Furthermore, men in corporate management don’t perceive discrimination against women is a real problem. That alone makes it impossible to implement effective remedies.

Yes, many women have kicked through that glass ceiling. Hillary Clinton, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Meg Whitman, Carly Fiorina ... many female entertainers and politicians. Click her for a list of 20 who have done it.

Are they the exception to the rule? Just like it is wrong to hold people back for their race or religion, it’s just as imperative that we never, ever hold back a person because of gender.

I think it is up to all of us to examine our hearts and do whatever we can do to help those around us — both women and men — to succeed. What say you?​

John Daly is the founder and president of The Key Class, the keys to life skills success. Click to learn more about The Key Class. John’s new book, 74 Key Life Skills for a Happy, Successful Life, is available on Amazon. Click here to receive a FREE eBook copy of The Key Class. Do you have a question about business or social etiquette? Ask John at [email protected]. Connect with The Key Class on Facebook and follow John on Twitter @johnjdalyjr. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 