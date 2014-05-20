John Daly: Etiquette Coaches Reveal Top Etiquette Flaws

I recently polled a number of my peers to determine what they saw as the top mistakes made by their clients. Here’s what we collectively formulated based on our experience with customers.

» Lack of cell phone etiquette

» Not knowing how to make proper introductions and greeting

» Not enough consideration for others, leaving the “golden rule” on life support

» Poor handshakes

» Poor dining etiquette

» Not understanding how to appreciate

» Not knowing how to say goodbye

» Conversing and networking in a group in front of a buffet table

» Ignoring RSVP requests to invites

» Not understanding the importance of small talk or how to develop this skill set

» Not listening and interrupting people during conversation

» Not knowing the basic etiquette of being the “host” or the “guest”

» Disrespecting others

» Being too self-absorbed

» Diving straight into business with no “warm-up” social talk

» Eating and talking on the phone at the same time

» Talking so loudly in a restaurant that most diners can hear the conversation

» Having a roving eye when the conversation is deemed to be of no value to the listener

» Lack of “thank you” and “you’re welcome”

» Lack of techno etiquette

Did you notice that these ALL boil down to not having consideration for other people? The keys here are lack of respect and self-respect. One colleague made note that the Oxford Dictionary chose “selfie” as the word of the year for 2013 and pointed out that this is incredibly telling.

Many people feel that they have a handle on proper behavior, when, in fact, 76 percent of adults believe Americans are ruder and less civilized than they were 20 or 30 years ago. Here are the results of a survey published in 2012.

The lesson in all of this is simply to put consideration for others at the top of your list. If you are guided by this one simple rule, people will truly see you as a real role model.

