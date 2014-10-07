Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 1:10 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

John Daly: For Women Only ... Not So Much

By John Daly for The Key Class | October 7, 2014 | 3:30 p.m.

The focus for this column is the video below. It highlights the California Governor & First Lady’s Conference on Women, now known simply as The Women’s Conference, the nation’s premier forum for women. Watching it made it clear to me that the advice to attain success contained within it really is the same for both women and men.

All young women and men can become the architects of change for the future. Highlights from this video provide the following advice to achieve success and make it possible to affect the future in a positive manner. These tips should be taken to heart by every woman, and man.

» Take an idea, believe in it and then surround yourself with talented people who will help you achieve your goals.

» Follow your dreams and your heart. Find your passion. Find what you love and focus on it. Everything will be easier if you do.

» Believe in yourself.

» Don’t dismiss your passion — tell everyone about it so the idea will grow ... it is those little ideas that pop in your head that tell you what you should be doing in your life.

» Don’t be afraid to make mistakes. Never be afraid to try. Be authentic, not afraid.

» Listen to your heart and not your head. You do not have to be perfect. Let your intuition lead you. Take risks. Don’t hold yourself back.

» Take advantage of opportunities and never give up.

» Be a human being first and foremost. It makes no difference whether you are male or female.

» Both women and men have unique qualities to lead the world. You can be the best thing for your community.

» Speak your mind in meetings. Always be prepared to support your ideas with researched facts.

» Put yourself first for the sake of your health and your wealth.

» Listen to those who came before you. Read the history of other successful people and understand what it takes to push ahead.

» Understand that once you believe you are enough, you can do anything.

» Provoke, inspire, outrage, challenge, dare, imagine, don’t blame anyone else for what you do.

» Work hard; there will be judgment from others but focus.

» Find the right mentors ... so many people can be mentors and will be.

» Showing up is the biggest tip to success. If you don’t show up, you won’t be there to make it happen. Take it seriously!

» Stick to your goals, and don’t let others persuade you to do something you don’t want to do.

Let this advice guide you to success!

What’s More, On Video

