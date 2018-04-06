[Noozhawk’s note: First in a series on How Behavior Affects the Sale.]

Behavior is paramount in sales. Yet, it is often carelessly overlooked by too many. This is the first in a series of articles aimed at reminding all of us of the importance of our actions when it comes to sales.

Phone Facts to Consider

» Who answers the phone?

» How is the phone answered?

» Always answer the phone with a smile on your face.

» Is there a voicemail or answering service?

Often, we’re too busy to think about how our phones are answered and the company image that is projected when calls aren’t handled professionally. The person answering your phones should be highly trained to do so in a manner that reflects the image you want your company to project. If you use voicemail, make sure that it sounds professional, doesn’t have background noise and can be clearly understood.

Did you know that 67 percent of the population do not return or even listen to voice messages? If you’re dealing with Millennials, know that they generally ignore voicemail.

So, the takeaway is simply to know the generation with which you are dealing and handle accordingly. Does that mean you have to learn to text message if you don’t already? Probably so.

If you are among the 33 percent who return voicemails, or you are placing a call, rehearse what you will say if you get a voicemail. Have notes handy so you aren’t caught off guard. There’s nothing worse than sounding disjointed or leaving an exceedingly long voicemail. People won’t listen to them.

If you use an answering service, provide written instructions on specifically how your calls are to be answered and handled. Don’t leave it up to chance. If you do, you may be creating a bad image about your company’s abilities.

When making sales calls:

» Return all voice, email and text messages within 24 hours, or have someone do it for you.

» Always place your own calls.

» Speak very professionally.

» Beware of possible background noise.

» Refer to the client by last name until he or she asks to be called by first name, or you ask for first-name basis permission after you get to know the person.

Before Going to a Client Meeting

Think about what you should wear. Here’s what you should consider.

» Dress like you care about the client.

» Showing style is good, but be sure your style is understood. A Mother of the Bride requires a different set of clothing than a Wall Street corporate executive.

» Research dress code of a company before your appointment and dress in that manner. Do this so that those with whom you meet will feel comfortable with you. I won a long-term contract with Delta Air Lines because I researched and wore the three-piece suit they list in their dress code instead of my usual business casual. Once people feel comfortable with you, they can easily accept you. If they don’t feel comfortable, they won’t “let you in.”

» Make sure your shoes are shined or clean.

» NEVER wear flip flops!

» Do not overdress or under-dress.

» Both men and women should keep their jewelry simple. Wearing opulent jewelry may make clients feel like they are paying for it. Being too opulent may make them feel inferior.

Be sure to consider your hygiene. It plays a critical part of the image you create in the mind of a client.

» Make sure your hands are clean. Make sure you have had a manicure and do not have vampire nails.

» Ladies, when wearing sandals, make sure you have had a pedicure recently. NO CHIPPED NAIL POLISH!

» Always show attention to detail in your appearance.

» Do not wear cologne or perfume. (Did you know that smell is the most powerful connector to memory? Every time I encounter a lady wearing the perfume Tabu, I think of my mother. She always wore that scent, and my memories of her are filled with love. But, what if the person you meet has a negative memory about what you are wearing? Or what if they are allergic?)

» Always wear deodorant. (During stressful moments, it is possible to generate body odor.)

» Make sure your breath is fresh. Always have breath mints on hand.

» Before an appointment, rinse your mouth after eating. Avoid garlic, onions, tuna fish and heavy spices before meetings.

» If you have an early morning meeting, be careful of the amount of alcohol consumed the night before. (You may reek of it the next day, and that will definitely kill the sale.)

» Make sure hair is clean and brushed.

Cars, Social Media and Business Cards

Consider that what you drive matters. It has the same effect as wearing expensive, flamboyant jewelry. I know sales people who have beautiful, expensive cars but choose to drive midpriced automobiles when making sales calls or working. I do the same. I have a Lexus, but my MINI Cooper is my working car.

Don’t forget about social media, particularly Facebook and LinkedIn.

» Be very careful what you post on all social media. (It becomes part of your image. Posting political or religious comments or crude jokes won’t win you any points with potential clients. And these days, everyone checks out both potential employees and vendors on social media.)

» Never badmouth a client or competition on Facebook or in any other way. Once it is on the Internet, it’s out there forever and will come back to bite you!

» Keep personal information personal and off social media.

Business Cards

» Keep business cards size to standard. It’s frustrating for anyone to deal with oversized cards that won’t fit in a card holder or anywhere else. If you are using them to stand out, you’ll be standing out in a negative way.

» Adjust font size to your clientele’s age. Small fonts are impossible for anyone over 40 to read!

» Present your business card with two hands. It is your identity. Treat it with respect, and your client will, too.

» Accept a business card with two hands and read it before putting it away. Respect the person’s identity.

» If a card has initials that describe a title or certification designation, ask what the initials mean. Use this information for future correspondence or speaking. You will impress the client with your attention to detail.

And finally, before going to any meeting, lay out an agenda for it. Make sure that you have your prospective client’s full commitment for the meeting. Ask the client to commit to a specific day and time and ask the client to provide you something specific at that meeting. Explain specifically what your agenda is for the meeting.

Want some great advice on how to do that? Read “When Is a Contract Not a Contract” posted recently at the Extraordinary Events blog. You’ll have an entirely new perspective about securing sales meetings with clients.

Check in next week for the second part of this series on “How Behavior Affects the Sale.”

