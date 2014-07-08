Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 5:10 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

John Daly: How Do You Make Others Feel?

By John Daly for The Key Class | July 8, 2014 | 3:00 p.m.

I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.
Maya Angelou

So, how do you make others feel? Do you ask them rude, none-of-their business questions? Do you ignore them when they are speaking to you? Do you criticize their appearance or behavior? 

OR

Do you smile at them, repeat back what they’ve said to you, help them when they need it, and focus on the positives instead of the negatives?

If you do the latter, then you are a considerate person who makes others feel really good about themselves when they are around you.

5 Ways to Make Others Around You Feel Great

Dale Partridge of The Daily Positive offers five ways to make the people around you feel great. You might say he is preaching etiquette. I say he’s being considerate of others.

» Put Your Stuff Away — Don’t ever have your phone or computer out while in a conversation.

» Use a Person’s Name in Conversation — This requires you remember it when they tell you.

» Ask Them to Teach you Something — Everyone has something to offer, let them shine.

» Be Authentically Interested — Lean in, keep eye contact, and listen way more than you talk.

» Shine the Spotlight on Them — In group settings, share someone’s talent, a good story about them, or what you like about them.

It’s fairly basic behavior, but you would be amazed at how many people don’t consider how they make others feel around them. Think about it.

Click here for more information about Dale Partridge.

More Information, on Video

Words of wisdom from the great Brian Tracy.

(Brian Tracy video)

John Daly is the founder and president of The Key Class, the go-to guide for job search success. Click here to learn more about The Key Class, get more information on Thursday night classes in Santa Barbara, or to get his book. Connect with The Key Class on Facebook. Follow John Daly on Twitter: @johndalyjrClick here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 