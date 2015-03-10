John Daly: How to Address an Envelope

Seems simple enough? Right? However, a number of questions always arise in the ever-changing society in which we live.
I first started thinking about this topic when I received an envelope in the mail that disturbed me! The person had written my address with a fountain pen instead of the typical ballpoint, and much of the return address was smeared. A big blotch appeared in the upper left-hand corner.
This got me to thinking about general guidelines for addressing envelopes. Most of the time you can use the general rules of addressing an envelope, whether it is a thank-you note or a business letter. Actually, you wouldn’t believe some of the crazy ways people have addressed envelopes to me.
Return Address
In the upper left-hand corner, place the sender’s name on the top line, the street address or post office box on the second line and the city, state and ZIP code on the third.
Addressee’s Information
This detail goes in the center of the envelope. You put the name of the intended recipient on the top line, his or her street address on the next line, and the city, state and ZIP on the third. Exactly like you write the sender’s information. You may need a fourth line for the name of the company or unit number for an apartment or suite. But remember to put a space after the city name, use the two-letter capitalized abbreviation for the state, and use the five-digit +4 for the ZIP if you have it.
Some Thoughts on Titles
If you know that the person prefers to be addressed as “Dr.” or “Ms.,” you should do so. Always use a title of respect.
You will want to add any titles such as “Dr.” or “Ms.” if sending to an elderly person or someone in a position of authority to show respect.
If you know the person is married, use “Mrs.” The same goes for “Dr.” instead of “Ms.” Or “The Honorable” for U.S. officials both present and past.
Here are some guidelines for titles (which can get tricky) right out of Emily Post.
Addressing a Woman
Maiden name
Ms. Jane Johnson
Miss Jane Johnson*
*usually “Miss” is for girls under 18
Married, keeping maiden name
Ms. Jane Johnson
Married, uses husband’s name socially
Mrs. John Kelly
Mrs. Jane Kelly*
*Nowadays this is acceptable
Ms. Jane Kelly
Separated, not divorced
Mrs. John Kelly
Mrs. Jane Kelly
Ms. Jane Kelly
Divorced
Mrs. Jane Kelly
Ms. Jane Kelly
Ms. Jane Johnson (maiden name)
Widowed
Mrs. John Kelly*
*If you don’t know the widow’s preference, this is the traditional and preferred form
Mrs. Jane Kelly
Ms. Jane Kelly
Note: Traditionally, a woman’s name preceded a man’s on an envelope address, and his first and surname were not separated (Jane and John Kelly). Nowadays, the order of the names — whether his name or hers comes first — does not matter and either way is acceptable. The exception is when one member of the couple “outranks” the other — the one with the higher rank is always listed first.
Married, she prefers Ms.
Mr. John Kelly and Ms. Jane Kelly
Ms. Jane Kelly and Mr. John Kelly
*Do not link Ms. to the husband’s name:
Mr. and Ms. John Kelly is incorrect
Married, informal address
Married, she uses her husband’s name socially
Jane and John Kelly
John and Jane Kelly
Mr. and Mrs. John Kelly
Or Dr. and Mrs. John Kelly
Married, she uses maiden name
Mr. John Kelly and Ms. Jane Johnson
Ms. Jane Johnson and Mr. John Kelly
If you can’t fit the names on one line:
Mr. John Kelly
and Ms. Jane Johnson
*Note the indent, either name may be used first
Unmarried, living together
Mr. John Kelly & Ms. Jane Johnson
Note: Use one line
A woman who outranks her husband:
elected office, military rank
The Honorable Jane Kelly and Mr. John Kelly
If you can’t fit both names on one line (note indent):
The Honorable Jane Kelly
and Mr. John Kelly
A woman who outranks her husband:
professional or educational degree
Dr. Jane Kelly and Mr. John Kelly
Both are doctors (medical or Ph.D.) and use the same last name
The Doctors Kelly (omit first names)
Drs. Jane and John Kelly / Drs. John and Jane Kelly
Dr. John Kelly and Dr. Jane Kelly / Dr. Jane Kelly and Dr. John Kelly
Both are doctors (medical or Ph.D.), she uses her maiden name
Dr. Jane Johnson and Dr. John Kelly
Dr. John Kelly and Dr. Jane Johnson
Business
Woman
Ms. is the default form of address, unless you know positively that a woman wishes to be addressed as Mrs.
Professional designations — use only for business
Jane Kelly, CPA
Note: Do not use Ms. or Mr. if using a professional designation.
Socially, drop the professional designation and use Mr., Ms., or Mrs.: Ms. Jane Kelly
Esquire:
Attorneys and some court officials
Jane Kelly, Esquire
Note: If using Esquire, do not use Ms. or Mr.
In conversation or socially, “Esquire” is not used; use Mr. or Ms.: Ms. Jane Kelly
Attorney at Law
Ms. Jane Kelly
Attorney at Law
This is an alternative to “Esquire” for attorneys. Use Mr. or Ms. and use two lines with no indent
Same Sex
Write the names of both members of a same-sex couple on one line (for example, “Mr. Robert Pierce and Mr. Sean Harrison”).
Another thoughtful consideration is when a woman lives alone and prefers not to have her full first name on the outside of an envelope. In that case, use an initial, such as “M. Jones.” This makes the gender less specific and gives the person a more secure feeling of anonymity.
If the recipient is living in someone else’s home or you have concerns that the U.S. Postal Service may not deliver mail to an unfamiliar name, add a note beneath the recipient’s name such as “C/O James Gordon” on the line beneath “Maddie Thomas.”
Postage
Postage goes in the upper right-hand corner of the envelope across from the return address. Why do I add this detail? You won’t believe how some of the stamps are affixed on envelopes addressed to me!
Business Letter Rules
For business correspondence, use the same guidelines as above but add a couple other pieces of information. After the recipient’s name, add his or her position, such as “Director of Sales.” Try to do this on the same line as the name, but if there isn’t enough room, you may move the title down to the next line. Beneath that, add the name of the company, followed by the address as directed in the guidelines above. If you’re unsure of the recipient’s name, you may write “Attn: Director of Sales.”
Mail to Overseas Military Installations
When sending a letter to a person in the military stationed overseas, use the same guidelines with a few additions. You’ll want to add the recipient’s rank and full name. The unit or squadron number should go on the second line. The next line should include APO or FPO, according to where the person is stationed, followed by the abbreviation of the region. The last line should include the name or abbreviation of the country in caps. Always add the full postal code to make sure it reaches the intended destination.
Address Rules for Mailing to Other Countries
The general rules for addressing an envelope for a European destination are similar. Start with the recipient’s name and title on the first line, followed by the street address on the second, the city, province or state with the postal code on the next line. The last line should have the name of the country in all caps. Beneath your return address, you should include “U.S.A.”
