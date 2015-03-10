John Daly: How to Address an Envelope

Seems simple enough? Right? However, a number of questions always arise in the ever-changing society in which we live.

I first started thinking about this topic when I received an envelope in the mail that disturbed me! The person had written my address with a fountain pen instead of the typical ballpoint, and much of the return address was smeared. A big blotch appeared in the upper left-hand corner.

This got me to thinking about general guidelines for addressing envelopes. Most of the time you can use the general rules of addressing an envelope, whether it is a thank-you note or a business letter. Actually, you wouldn’t believe some of the crazy ways people have addressed envelopes to me.

Return Address

In the upper left-hand corner, place the sender’s name on the top line, the street address or post office box on the second line and the city, state and ZIP code on the third.

Addressee’s Information

This detail goes in the center of the envelope. You put the name of the intended recipient on the top line, his or her street address on the next line, and the city, state and ZIP on the third. Exactly like you write the sender’s information. You may need a fourth line for the name of the company or unit number for an apartment or suite. But remember to put a space after the city name, use the two-letter capitalized abbreviation for the state, and use the five-digit +4 for the ZIP if you have it.

Some Thoughts on Titles

If you know that the person prefers to be addressed as “Dr.” or “Ms.,” you should do so. Always use a title of respect.

You will want to add any titles such as “Dr.” or “Ms.” if sending to an elderly person or someone in a position of authority to show respect.

If you know the person is married, use “Mrs.” The same goes for “Dr.” instead of “Ms.” Or “The Honorable” for U.S. officials both present and past.

Here are some guidelines for titles (which can get tricky) right out of Emily Post.

Addressing a Woman

Maiden name

Ms. Jane Johnson

Miss Jane Johnson*

*usually “Miss” is for girls under 18

Married, keeping maiden name

Ms. Jane Johnson

Married, uses husband’s name socially

Mrs. John Kelly

Mrs. Jane Kelly*

*Nowadays this is acceptable

Ms. Jane Kelly

Separated, not divorced

Mrs. John Kelly

Mrs. Jane Kelly

Ms. Jane Kelly

Divorced

Mrs. Jane Kelly

Ms. Jane Kelly

Ms. Jane Johnson (maiden name)

Widowed

Mrs. John Kelly*

*If you don’t know the widow’s preference, this is the traditional and preferred form

Mrs. Jane Kelly

Ms. Jane Kelly

Note: Traditionally, a woman’s name preceded a man’s on an envelope address, and his first and surname were not separated (Jane and John Kelly). Nowadays, the order of the names — whether his name or hers comes first — does not matter and either way is acceptable. The exception is when one member of the couple “outranks” the other — the one with the higher rank is always listed first.

Married, she prefers Ms.

Mr. John Kelly and Ms. Jane Kelly

Ms. Jane Kelly and Mr. John Kelly

*Do not link Ms. to the husband’s name:

Mr. and Ms. John Kelly is incorrect

Married, informal address

Married, she uses her husband’s name socially

Jane and John Kelly

John and Jane Kelly

Mr. and Mrs. John Kelly

Or Dr. and Mrs. John Kelly

Married, she uses maiden name

Mr. John Kelly and Ms. Jane Johnson

Ms. Jane Johnson and Mr. John Kelly

If you can’t fit the names on one line:

Mr. John Kelly

and Ms. Jane Johnson

*Note the indent, either name may be used first

Unmarried, living together

Mr. John Kelly & Ms. Jane Johnson

Note: Use one line

A woman who outranks her husband:

elected office, military rank

The Honorable Jane Kelly and Mr. John Kelly

If you can’t fit both names on one line (note indent):

The Honorable Jane Kelly

and Mr. John Kelly

A woman who outranks her husband:

professional or educational degree

Dr. Jane Kelly and Mr. John Kelly

Both are doctors (medical or Ph.D.) and use the same last name

The Doctors Kelly (omit first names)

Drs. Jane and John Kelly / Drs. John and Jane Kelly

Dr. John Kelly and Dr. Jane Kelly / Dr. Jane Kelly and Dr. John Kelly

Both are doctors (medical or Ph.D.), she uses her maiden name

Dr. Jane Johnson and Dr. John Kelly

Dr. John Kelly and Dr. Jane Johnson

Business

Woman

Ms. is the default form of address, unless you know positively that a woman wishes to be addressed as Mrs.

Professional designations — use only for business

Jane Kelly, CPA

Note: Do not use Ms. or Mr. if using a professional designation.

Socially, drop the professional designation and use Mr., Ms., or Mrs.: Ms. Jane Kelly

Esquire:

Attorneys and some court officials

Jane Kelly, Esquire

Note: If using Esquire, do not use Ms. or Mr.

In conversation or socially, “Esquire” is not used; use Mr. or Ms.: Ms. Jane Kelly

Attorney at Law

Ms. Jane Kelly

Attorney at Law

This is an alternative to “Esquire” for attorneys. Use Mr. or Ms. and use two lines with no indent

Same Sex

Write the names of both members of a same-sex couple on one line (for example, “Mr. Robert Pierce and Mr. Sean Harrison”).

Another thoughtful consideration is when a woman lives alone and prefers not to have her full first name on the outside of an envelope. In that case, use an initial, such as “M. Jones.” This makes the gender less specific and gives the person a more secure feeling of anonymity.

If the recipient is living in someone else’s home or you have concerns that the U.S. Postal Service may not deliver mail to an unfamiliar name, add a note beneath the recipient’s name such as “C/O James Gordon” on the line beneath “Maddie Thomas.”

Postage

Postage goes in the upper right-hand corner of the envelope across from the return address. Why do I add this detail? You won’t believe how some of the stamps are affixed on envelopes addressed to me!

Business Letter Rules

For business correspondence, use the same guidelines as above but add a couple other pieces of information. After the recipient’s name, add his or her position, such as “Director of Sales.” Try to do this on the same line as the name, but if there isn’t enough room, you may move the title down to the next line. Beneath that, add the name of the company, followed by the address as directed in the guidelines above. If you’re unsure of the recipient’s name, you may write “Attn: Director of Sales.”

Mail to Overseas Military Installations

When sending a letter to a person in the military stationed overseas, use the same guidelines with a few additions. You’ll want to add the recipient’s rank and full name. The unit or squadron number should go on the second line. The next line should include APO or FPO, according to where the person is stationed, followed by the abbreviation of the region. The last line should include the name or abbreviation of the country in caps. Always add the full postal code to make sure it reaches the intended destination.

Address Rules for Mailing to Other Countries

The general rules for addressing an envelope for a European destination are similar. Start with the recipient’s name and title on the first line, followed by the street address on the second, the city, province or state with the postal code on the next line. The last line should have the name of the country in all caps. Beneath your return address, you should include “U.S.A.”

