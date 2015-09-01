Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 7:48 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

John Daly

Relationships

John Daly: How to Be on Top of Your Game, and Know When You’re Not

By John Daly for The Key Class | @johndalyjr | September 1, 2015 | 11:30 a.m.

Not long ago I signed with a service provider to work with me on The Key Class. By “service provider,” I don’t mean an Internet service, but someone to help me accomplish my goals with my company.

After the first initial meetings, I was so excited and ready to go. I was given lots of ideas on what I needed to be doing ... but after about a month or so ... I realized that nothing that had been promised on the other end of the relationship was being delivered.

I had that sinking feeling in the pit of my stomach that I’d made a mistake. Another few months later and that feeling became a reality.

So rather than let it go on, I decided to own my mistake and correct it. That led to a meeting at which I determined with the provider that we both had a lack of understanding of each other’s needs. As a result, we terminated our agreement.

So onward and upward.

About a month ago, I found someone else to fulfill the services that I so desperately needed. I signed the dotted line and held my breath. Within two days, my inbox was inundated with positive accomplished tasks!

By the end of the first two weeks, this person had accomplished more than her predecessor had in three months! I was in heaven, and still am.

But, what makes the difference between someone who talks a good game compared to someone who is at the top of her game?

» Excellent time management

» Fine-tuned organizational skills

» Attention to detail

» Delivering more than is promised

» Great and continuous communication

» Providing quality work in a time-efficient manner

» Keeping a positive, upbeat attitude

» Dealing with others with respect

» Always maintaining a courteous, friendly manner in person, on the phone and via email

» Handling all issues in a highly ethical manner

» Taking responsibility for your actions

» Being a team player — there is no “I” in team

I could go on, but I think you get the picture. It’s one thing to be personable enough to win a contract with a client. It’s another thing to uphold your end of the bargain.

Whether you make that bargain with an employer or as an independent contractor, if you want to build a great reputation and assure yourself of long-term or repeat business, these are the skills to keep in mind.

Talent and skill are merely the basic price of entry. How you deliver them involves soft skills that will be the critical difference between your success and failure in the eyes of others.

— John Daly is the founder and president of The Key Class, the go-to guide for good manners and job search success. Click to learn more about The Key Class, or to buy the book.  Follow John on Facebook and Twitter @johnjdalyjr. Do you have an etiquette question? ASK John at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 