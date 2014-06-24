Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 3:02 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

John Daly: Image Builders vs. Image Killers

By John Daly for The Key Class | June 24, 2014 | 1:55 p.m.

Image Builders Up Close and Personal

I recently polled fellow etiquette coaches to determine what they felt, beyond appearance, was the No. 1 most important image-building characteristic. Trustworthiness, confidence, empathy, charisma, compassion and genuineness were all mentioned. But by majority, here were the Top 5 image builders.

» Your smile — Your willingness and readiness to smile. It is the single most evident indication of your brand. It reveals you are friendly, warm and inclusive. And, it is the universal language that prompts a smile back. It disarms, solves problems, reverses negative situations and is healing.

» Body language (goes with the smile, doesn’t it?) — Having a positive attitude supports and encourages others without judgment. This includes posture, which shows you are confident whether walking into a meeting or social situation. When seated, erect posture can reveal your participation by listening and trying to understand. Leaning into the conversation and then slightly back shows engagement. Listening, drawing back and thinking, then leaning forward again, always erect, feet flat on the floor, shoulders back. Remember, if you can’t walk across a room with a book balanced on your head, you need to improve your posture. Body language, in addition to a smile, includes eye contact. And, think about where your arms are. If they are crossed, are they acting as a barrier to the other person?

» We kept going back to Maya Angelou’s quote: “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Being able to make someone feel good about themselves when they are with you is a wonderful talent that will leave people with an incredible image of you.

» Combined with how you make others feel, the ability to listen carefully and respond to the other person’s needs makes you the smartest person in the room.

» Self-esteem and confidence were at the top of our list. Combine that with the ability to honor one’s own uniqueness to shape energy into success. If your goal is to be received as part of a team, then create an image that “fits” with the majority of the team, and participate in ways that can be received. Smiling and helping other to feel good are useful here. If your goal is to lead a group of people to success, then support yourself in being an inspiring person who helps people feel received and honored for the resources they contribute — set expectations and stretch objectives and stay true to your own willingness to succeed. Let your self-esteem and confidence be role models for others.

Image Killers Online

If we employ the characteristics above to build image, it is critical that we don’t undermine that image on social media. The group discussed the best ways to kill your image using social media. Here are the Top 4 killers.

» The use of hate speech, sexist or racial slurs followed by overly polarizing political/religious commentary. These can create an image crisis from which one may not ever truly recover.

» The use of profanity. Someone who presents in real life and in professional settings as appropriate, well-spoken and pulled-together can truly undermine his/her credibility by cutting completely loose on social media.

» Inappropriate or embarrassing photos with comment threads that get out of hand.

» Giving out too much information, including trivia, which is of no interest to others, such as what you are doing or thinking at the moment. Example: “I think I will eat a cupcake;” “I am at the dentist;” “My stomach hurts.”

The Key to building both your personal and professional image is consistency across all “platforms.” Think of image-building like you would branding a product. Understand that the most successful brands stay within the boundaries of what you have come to admire about them, and let that be your guide.

John Daly is the founder and president of The Key Class, the go-to guide for job search success. Click here to learn more about The Key Class or to get his book. Connect with The Key Class on Facebook. Follow John Daly on Twitter: @johndalyjrClick here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 