John Daly: Is This Really Any of Your Business?

Why do so many people get into hot water with another because they intrude in areas that really aren’t their business?

How often have you felt uncomfortable while having a social conversation among an assortment of people who have strong feelings about, say, the morality of abortion, assisted suicide or capital punishment, political beliefs, the effects on society of the welfare system or affirmative action, or whether sex education or prayer should be permitted in public schools?

Let’s look at a particular scenario.

Six very close friends are sitting with a newfound acquaintance. The six friends know that politics is off-limits. Because they are a mixture of faiths, including Christianity and Judaism, they avoid talking about the conflict in the Middle East. The new acquaintance brings it up. The group tries to avoid it, but the newbie pushes it and makes a comment that angers one of the Jewish friends. An argument ensues. With passionate feelings all around, it becomes difficult to hold back resentment. Feelings are hurt, and the potential for broken friendships hangs in the balance.

Oftentimes, a person’s purpose in bringing up these matters is to instigate a heated debate for the sake of argument. Consider that your feelings about these matters may not be something you want to share. But, when asked point blank, it isn’t always easy to avoid how you feel, is it?

Rather than being pulled into the conversation above, one of the friends should have clearly explained that, “We don’t discuss certain topics. This is one of them. We all have very strong feelings about this topic, and we don’t want to let our feelings potentially ruin our friendship.”

Nip it in the bud before it can do harm. Choose carefully who you discuss these topics with and if they will come back to haunt you.

Honestly, is it anyone else’s business if they ask you:

» “How much money do you make?”

» “Who are you going to vote for in this election?”

» “Do you believe in God?”

» “When is your baby due?”

» “I heard you were getting a divorce; what’s going on?”

» “I heard a rumor that you’re ill. What is the nature of your sickness? Is it cancer?”

» “You look so thin? What’s happened?”

I have a guaranteed statement that will stop them in their tracks. Are you ready? Here it is:

“I’m not comfortable talking about this subject, period.”

After all, your personal business and beliefs are no one else’s business. Don’t let anyone bully you into thinking that they are.

