John Daly: Let’s Start from the Beginning with Manners

My recent columns have been about job search and workplace etiquette. But, let’s back up a bit and take a look at how bad behavior begins.

My wife and I were traveling recently. We’d gone to visit our relatives in Connecticut and decided to stay at a quaint hotel and take in some of the beautiful surroundings. It started the first night when after going to bed we heard children running up and down the hall, screaming. Fortunately, it was late and didn’t last too long.

Unfortunately, it was only a brief respite! As we were enjoying our coffee the next morning, we were serenaded by the sound of a Big Wheel racing up and down the hall, followed by what sounded like stampeding horses and screeches and screams loud enough to permanently deafen us.

I stepped out into the hall to see two women leisurely leaning up against doors next to and across the hall from ours. They acted as if they were at a park outing as their children ran wildly about at 8 o'clock in the morning! I couldn’t believe it! I looked at them and then their children, but they did nothing to cease the racket other than carry on their mindless conversation!

I gave them a rather stern look and started, “Excuse me, boys and girls, but you are old enough to be ladies and gentlemen and that means that you do not run up and down the halls in a hotel. There are other guests here, and this is not acceptable behavior.”

With that the door directly across the hall from me flew open to reveal a man wrapped in a towel covered with shaving cream. He screamed, “Tyler, get your ass in the room now!”

Now I had a better understanding of why these kids behaved as they did. My parents never spoke in such a way to me to nor did I ever speak to my children or grandchildren in that way. I have always said that if we show respect for others we are given respect by others. After my interaction, the mothers stood looking at me and then continued their conversation. It was an obvious case of “actions speak louder than words.” If the mothers were willing to let their children treat the hall like a playground, why wouldn’t they? And more important, when their children misbehave in the coming years, will they still continue to stand by and just let them do it?

What was wrong with that picture? Was it the fact that the children’s mothers had failed to teach them consideration for others? Was it that the mothers themselves had no regard for the other guests? Was it that the father had no compunction about screaming a profanity at the children for all the other guests to hear? Obviously, since the adults in this situation saw nothing wrong with letting their children disturb others, they didn’t have a clue about showing respect for others.

And therein lies my point to you. While some parents have failed to take on the responsibility of teaching their children good manners and respect for others, it is most likely due to one of several reasons.

It is easier to let their children have their way than discipline and teach them. Their lives are filled with stress that overcomes everything else. No one has every taught the parents the general good rules of society.

Having taught etiquette to more than 1,000 students in the last three and a half-years, I can honestly tell you that it boils down to those two issues. But, I can sincerely look you in the eyes and tell you that if we as a society don’t make it a priority as part of parenting, we won’t like the resulting adults that our grandchildren will become.

The Keys to Teaching Children Good Manners

» Say what you mean, and mean what you say. Parents should always present a united front. Be consistent and stick to the rules you’ve outlined.

» No matter how busy, even if for 15 to 20 minutes, have dinner with your children. Over time, teach them table manners. Talk to them about their day and their problems and how to handle them.



» Show your children how to respect others. Do so by showing respect yourself. Start with demonstrating it with their grandparents, relatives and friends.



» Have them volunteer to help others less fortunate than they are. There are many, many causes that need help — everything from working at the homeless shelter serving meals or for a pet rescue. to taking out the trash of an elderly neighbor or volunteering at any number of charities. Show them why they should be thankful for what they have.

» Teach them to say “please” and “thank you” and the occasions for which those words are appropriate.

It’s all very basic but will set them on the right path to understanding how to show respect and good manners to others. And, it will mean the world of difference in their ability to be successful when they become adults.

— John Daly is the founder and president of The Key Class, the go-to guide for job search success. The opinions expressed are his own.