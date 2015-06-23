John Daly: Local Restaurants Team Up to Make Difference in Lives of Kids

The Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse (CADA) is preparing for its Second Annual Dine Out for CADA Kids, Santa Barbara’s largest one-day Dine Out fundraiser!

Held on Tuesday, June 30, the event supports CADA’s youth substance prevention programs that reach thousands of area youngsters. Residents are invited to dine at their favorite participating restaurant, and up to 25 percent of proceeds will go to support CADA Kids.

I am honored to support this worthy cause. As you probably know, my organization, The Key Class, teaches life skill success to youth in the Santa Barbara Unified School District. I’ve also been teaching The Key Class through CADA’s Santa Barbara Teen Court for the past five years and have mentored at-risk teens for the past 20 years through CADA.

So, I’ve seen first-hand just what CADA has done and can do for the youth of our community. I am pleased to be CADA’s ambassador at Jill’s Place, 632 Santa Barbara St., to welcome participants during this great event.

CADA Kids includes:

» The Mentor Program

» Teen Court at the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Treatment Center

» START and CARE early intervention programs in grade schools

» Friday Night Live/Club Live leadership programs

» Youth Service Specialists serving all local public junior high and high schools

In its inaugural year, more than 1,000 patrons visited one of the 21 participating restaurants, and the event raised more than $10,000 for CADA Kids programs. This year, the event has expanded to the North County and has grown to include about 30 restaurants!

“This show of solidarity by so many restaurant owners and managers speaks volumes for their commitment to helping youth in our community make healthy choices,” said Ed Stonefelt, CADA’s president and CEO. “We are looking forward to another banner year.”

Click here for more information or to sign up as a participating restaurant. I hope you’ll join us on June 30!

— John Daly is the founder and president of The Key Class, the go-to guide for good manners and job search success. Click to learn more about The Key Class, or to buy the book. Follow John on Facebook and Twitter @johnjdalyjr. Do you have an etiquette question? ASK John at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

In 2013-2014, John earned the Outstanding Fun In the Stun Individual Partner of the Year Award from United Way of Santa Barbara County. The same year, he was named Mentor of the Year by Santa Barbara High School’s Dons Net Café and earned the 2014 Penny Jenkins Mentor Champion Award from the Fighting Back Mentor Program.