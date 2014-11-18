Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 3:47 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

John Daly: What You Can Learn from Madonna About Mastering Your Brand

By John Daly for The Key Class | November 18, 2014 | 3:45 p.m.

I’ve been really focused on creating personal images and branding with my students of late. So, when I heard two radio personalities discussing Madonna, I was fascinated to learn that her dominance of the pop genre is the reason that virtually every performer (male and female) puts her on their Top 10 Greatest Talent list. Nowadays Lady Gaga and Beyoncé get all of the attention, but Madonna was the original that these talented artists used for inspiration. She became a master at creating her brand and message and never lost sight of her goals.

This led me to do some research about Madonna and what drove her success. Here’s what I discovered.

Stand for Something

Madonna declared that she stood for freedom of expression, doing what she believed and pursuing her dreams. In business, marketers call “what you stand for” your Unique Selling Proposition. If you aren’t living a defined message, you are dying a slow death. That’s why Madonna has made defining and redefining her message her No. 1 priority for the last 20 years.

Always Deliver

Madonna believed in always holding up her end of the bargain and delivering on her contracts and commitments. She was born in Battle Creek, Mich. Her good, old-fashioned work ethic came from her solidly Midwestern upbringing.

Look around and you’ll see that every superstar (in whatever medium) has a relentless drive to keep delivering. They may not like the hours, but they know that the work is required.

Be Clear About What You Want

Madonna’s negotiating skills are legendary in the recording industry. She once was paid $5 million by Pepsi for a commercial the company never even ran. They got cold feet. No matter — Madonna still got paid. Madonna gets what she wants because she’s been focused on exactly that from Day 1.

“A lot of people are afraid to say what they want. That’s why they don’t get what they want.”
— Madonna

Be a Work in Progress

Have fun with your brand. Once you’ve set your goal, have a blast getting there. Madonna is legendary for changing her image to fit the times and her own personal journey. Early on, critics tried to pigeonhole her as another big-hair pop act. “Like a Virgin” was her response. She’s gone on to tweak her brand image for two decades.

“I am my own experiment. I am my own work of art.”
—Madonna

You’ll need to evolve, too. Your core will stay the same, but your tactics will need to change. 

You may have to dial up some part of your personality to make a mark, or abandon a project entirely. Have the wisdom to know what’s important for your brand. And while you’re at it ...

Don’t Be Afraid to Stand Up for Your Beliefs

“Better to live one year as a tiger than a hundred as a sheep.”
— Madonna

The secret to real respect is to absorb criticism, learn from it if that makes sense. Ignore the ones who aren’t your people anyway, and keep moving forward. Remember, if everyone agrees with you, then you might not be saying anything worth talking about.

Conviction, creativity, and hard work, will never lose their appeal — much like Madonna.

John Daly is the founder and president of The Key Class, the go-to guide for job search success. Click here to learn more about The Key Class or to get his book. If you have questions about business or social etiquette, just ask John at [email protected]. Connect with The Key Class on Facebook. Follow John Daly on Twitter: @johndalyjrClick here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 