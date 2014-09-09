John Daly: Life Is a Continuous Magic Act, So Never Disrupt or Disrespect

My dear friend, Andrea Michaels, is founder and president of Extraordinary Events, a Los Angeles-based meeting and event planning and production firm. Every Friday for the last three years, she has published The Good News Letter. She created it on the premise that there is enough bad news in the world, and a publication filled with only “good news” would start everyone’s weekend off in a positive way.

I recently read with interest one of her weekly editorials. It pulled on my heart strings and brightened my day. Did it have something to do with good manners? You know that it did!

So, with Andrea’s permission, I share her column. It sends just the right, positive message for us all:

Last weekend my grandchildren reinforced a very important aspect of growing up ... good manners and consideration. We all went to The Magic Castle, which is open to kids only on weekends. I arrived early as did three women and various of their offspring. Small waiting area and the key to entering the showrooms is to say “Open Sesame” to a closed door that will then open. One young girl repeated it over and over again to get the door to keep opening and closing while the mothers paid absolutely no attention. They intruded and disrupted all families who entered. The hostess politely asked the girl to stop doing that. The girl ignored her; the mothers said nothing.

Jon, Danielle and the boys (my son and his family) arrived. The disrupters were “inside.” As we entered the first showroom, the kids allowed me to go first, or as both have learned, “Ladies always go first.” The crew from the lobby was already inside, sitting in the front row, mothers nursing their cocktails in back. The kids were loud and raucous and the moms laughing as if that was funny. Our boys were perfect gentlemen, as the magician took notice and commented.

On to another show with an amazing young magician, interrupted continuously by the rowdy and rude kids who disrespected not only the magician, but the entire audience by bouncing up to the stage, asking loud questions, and shouting ... you get the picture.

Every once in a while one of the moms would call out “Stop that (name)” and then howl hysterically. It went on for the entire show.

What’s my point? Kids behave as they are taught to. When they are taught courtesy and consideration (as our boys have) they behave accordingly. When their role models are disrespectful of anyone and everyone, the kids behave as they see and hear. So it’s our job to teach them right. We all need to treat each other with respect. Life is a continuous magic act ... filled with visions that spur imagination. It should never be disrupted or disrespected. Don’t you agree? — Andrea Michaels

Magical words to my ears! I can’t add anything that gets the message across better.

