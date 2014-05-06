Monday, June 25 , 2018, 12:33 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

John Daly: Ode to Mother, And the Many Lessons She Taught Me

By John Daly for The Key Class | May 6, 2014 | 3:00 p.m.

I am a father and grandparent, but not too old to remember the life lessons that my mother taught me. I thought it appropriate on this week before Mother’s Day to share some things that I’ve never forgotten.

When my brother and I were young boys, our mother always had us make up our beds each morning. If we didn’t make them correctly, she would pull everything off the beds and make us do them all over again. Her message to us was simple: “I hope you grow up to be men who have maids to make up your beds, and, if you are, you’ll need to know if they are doing it correctly or  not. If not, you will know how to keep your own house clean.”

Understanding the simple tasks … how to do things for yourself … was something she instilled in us.

I put in a call to my brother and sisters today to reminisce what our mother taught us. We all remembered the following sayings that remain ingrained in us.

» Unto thine own self be true.

» To be loved, you have to be lovable.

» Where there is a will, there is a way.

» A job worth doing is worth doing well.

» Never be impertinent. (Does anyone even know what this means now?)

» Take time to smell the flowers. In other words, life is about more than YOU.

» Do not ever talk down to anyone.

» It can’t hurt to ask; they can only say “no.”

» You have to give to get.

» The more you put into it, the more you get out of it.

» Don’t ever lie to me; tell me the truth, and I will help you figure out what to do.

» Life is 10 percent what you are given and 90 percent how you handle it.

Many of you might say that all this is just common sense. To me, this wise knowledge became the building blocks for my life. I still hear her voice in my head as these lessons frequently return to me. Interpret them as you will, but I think it all boils down to two things: how to be a kind and decent human being.

Thank you, Mom. I love you.

John Daly is the founder and president of The Key Class, the go-to guide for job search success. Click here to learn more about The Key Class or get information on Thursday night classes in Santa Barbara. Connect with The Key Class on Facebook. Follow John Daly on Twitter: @johndalyjrClick here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

